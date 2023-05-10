Incline golfers finish second at regionals, qualify for state tourney

GENOA, Nev. — The Incline boys’ golf team qualified for next week’s state championship tournament after a second-place finish at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A West League Boys’ Golf Championship.

The Highlanders combined to shoot a 360 on the 6,050-yard, par-72 The Lakes Golf Course at Genoa Lakes Golf Club. Rivals North Tahoe won a fifth straight regional title after combining to shoot a 349.

Junior Liam Ellis led the Highlanders with a runner-up finish after shooting an 87.

Incline’s Clayton Stager and Nick Suter each carded a 90 to tie for sixth place. Sam Lager shot a 93 to finish ninth, Dean Pluckhan shot a 114 for 15th place, and Trent Racich shot a 120 to finish 18th.

North Tahoe senior Jaxen Perryman captured his first individual regional title after finishing as a runner-up a year ago. Perryman fired a 6-over-par 78 to take the regional championship by nine strokes.

Sophomore Ty Whisler shot an 88 to finish tied for fourth place with senior teammate Kadin Harris. Senior Cooper Shulze and Anders Koljane each carded a 95 to finish in 10th. Nolan Smith shot a 97 to finish 12th.

Whittell also had a trio of players at Monday’s regional tournament. Baroun Younger and Torsten Tafflin tied for 19th after each carded a 124. Jack Landeer finished 22nd.

North Tahoe and Incline will represent the West League at next week’s Class 2A State Boys’ Golf Championship. The Lakers are the defending Class 2A state champions. The two-day tournament gets underway Monday at Red Haw Golf and Resort in Sparks.

