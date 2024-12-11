Incline Gymnastics Club celebrates with big wins

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – This weekend was a proud one for the athletes at Incline Gymnastics Club (IGC), as they kicked off their season with outstanding performances at their first local meet. Both teams demonstrated hard work and determination, leading to impressive results.

The Level 3 team brought home silver, with several gymnasts achieving top individual scores. A special mention goes to Madison Hrindo and Ellie Lerch, who competed in their first-ever meet. Madison scored an impressive 9.0 on beam, while Ellie wowed with a 9.6 on vault, setting the stage for a bright future.

The Level 4 team shined bright too, securing the gold medal. The team’s consistent effort and dedication were on full display, showing just how far they’ve come since last season.

“This weekend was a testament to all the hard work the athletes have put in,” said a coach from IGC. “We’re excited to see what they accomplish next.”

The club now turns its focus to the upcoming Flips Invitational on January 10-11, where they hope to build on this early success.