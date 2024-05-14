Incline High athletes earn college roster spots
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – On June 17, Cameron Bodel, and Noah and Josiah McMahan will graduate from Incline High School and head to out-of-state colleges to play football and cross country/track and field.
“They have each left such a huge positive impact on Incline High School,” said Principal Tierney Cahill. “They will be academic and athletic giants that students will look up to for years and years. Their character is impeccable, and their records will serve a challenge to future athletes to excel towards. We wish each of them success in their next venture.”
Cameron Bodel will play football in Canada at the University of British Columbia.
Noah McMahan will run cross country/track and field at the University of Gonzaga.
Josiah McMahan will compete in cross country/track and field at Georgetown College in Georgetown Kentucky.
“My memories are definitely going to Vegas for State and the training camps in the summer,” Josiah McMahan said at a signing event in Incline High’s gym. “And going down to Mammoth because we got to do running and a bunch of other activities.”
Cameron Bodel
Football
Varsity Captain of football
Basketball
Varsity Captain of basketball
Baseball
Varsity Captain of baseball
Awards
- 1st Team All-State tight end
- 1st Team All-State defensive end
- Second Team All-State for baseball junior year
- Second Team All-State for baseball sophomore
- Second Team All-State for basketball senior year
- Second Team All-State for basketball junior
- JV basketball MVP sophomore year
Noah McMahan
High School Cross Country
2024
- Set new school records in 800, 1500, 1600, 1 mile, and 3200
- Ranked 1st in the state for 2A for 800, 1500, 1600, 1 mile and 3200
- Ranked 2nd in the state for 2A in the 400
- Ranked top 10 in the state overall in the 800, 1500, 1600, 1 mile, and 3200
- 4th in the 1600 and 3200 at the Sac State Classic
- 4th in the 3200 at the Standford Invitational
2023
- 1st at Nevada 2A State Championship
- 1st at Nevada 2A Northern Regional Championship
- 1st at Varsity Blue Race – Woodbridge Classic Orange County, CA, (3.06 course/ PR 14:59.5)
- 1st at Goldmine Invitational (Course Record)
- 1st at Nevada Union Invitational
- 1st at Truckee Invitational (1 second off course record)
- 2nd at Flat Sac Invitational
2022
- 1st at Wildfire Invitational
- 1st at Nevada 2A State Championship
- 1st at Nevada 2A Northern Regional Championship
2021
- 1st at Nevada Union Invitational
- 1st at Fernly Roadhill Invitational
- 2nd at Nevada 2A State Championship
- 2nd at Nevada 2A Northern Regional Championship
- 3rd at Flat Sac Invitational
High School Track
- Track PRs: 800-2:00, 1600-4:28, 3200-9:44
2023
- Dublin Distance Fiesta- 1st 1600, w/ time of 4:33, 1st 3200 w/ time of 9:44
Nevada 2A State Championship
- 1st place 800, 1st place 1600, 1st place 3200, 1st place 4×800 as the anchor
2022
Nevada 2A State Championship
- 3rd place 800, 2nd place 1600, 2nd place 3200, 3rd place 4×800 as the anchor
2021
- Ran the 1200-meter leg of the school record DMR team
Josiah McMahan
High School Cross Country
2024
- 2 miles – 2nd fastest in Nevada 2A
- 3 miles – 7th fastest in Nevada 2A
- 5k – 10th fastest in Nevada 2A
Finished in the top 10 in Northern Nevada Regionals each of the last 3 years.
Finished in the top 10 in Nevada State Championships 2 out of the last 3 years.
On the school record list, Josiah is:
- 3rd in the 2 mile
- 6th in the 4k
- 2nd in the 4.1k
- 3rd in the 2.55 mile
- 8th in the 3 mile
- 16th in the 5k
High School Track
Josiah is currently ranked:
- 16th in Nevada 2A for the 800m
- 7th in Nevada 2A for the 1600m
- 5th in the Nevada 2A for the 3200m
- 1st in Nevada 2A for the 4×800 Relay
2023
- Part of the 4×800 State Championship Rely team
- 8th in the 3200 at the Nevada State Championship
- 8th in the 1600 at the Nevada State Championship
2022
- 6th in the 3200 at the Nevada State Championship
- 7th in the 1600 at the Nevada State Championship
Josiah ranks in the top 18th all-time for Inclines 800m, 4th for the 1500m, 11th for the 1600m, and 13th for the 3200m
Josiah also excels in triathlons, trail races, and Spartan Races.
