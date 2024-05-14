Incline High athletes earn college roster spots

Cameron Bodel is a three-sport athlete who competes in football, basketball and baseball and is of each team. He was first-team all-state as a defensive end and tight end and second-team all-state for baseball as a sophomore and junior years. He was second-team all-state in basketball as a junior and senior.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – On June 17, Cameron Bodel, and Noah and Josiah McMahan will graduate from Incline High School and head to out-of-state colleges to play football and cross country/track and field.

“They have each left such a huge positive impact on Incline High School,” said Principal Tierney Cahill. “They will be academic and athletic giants that students will look up to for years and years. Their character is impeccable, and their records will serve a challenge to future athletes to excel towards. We wish each of them success in their next venture.”

Cameron Bodel will play football in Canada at the University of British Columbia.

Noah McMahan will run cross country/track and field at the University of Gonzaga.

Josiah McMahan will compete in cross country/track and field at Georgetown College in Georgetown Kentucky.

“My memories are definitely going to Vegas for State and the training camps in the summer,” Josiah McMahan said at a signing event in Incline High’s gym. “And going down to Mammoth because we got to do running and a bunch of other activities.”

Cameron Bodel

Football

Varsity Captain of football

Basketball

Varsity Captain of basketball

Baseball

Varsity Captain of baseball

Awards

1st Team All-State tight end

1st Team All-State defensive end

Second Team All-State for baseball junior year

Second Team All-State for baseball sophomore

Second Team All-State for basketball senior year

Second Team All-State for basketball junior

JV basketball MVP sophomore year

Noah McMahan

High School Cross Country

2024

Set new school records in 800, 1500, 1600, 1 mile, and 3200

Ranked 1st in the state for 2A for 800, 1500, 1600, 1 mile and 3200

Ranked 2nd in the state for 2A in the 400

Ranked top 10 in the state overall in the 800, 1500, 1600, 1 mile, and 3200

4th in the 1600 and 3200 at the Sac State Classic

4th in the 3200 at the Standford Invitational

2023

1st at Nevada 2A State Championship

1st at Nevada 2A Northern Regional Championship

1st at Varsity Blue Race – Woodbridge Classic Orange County, CA, (3.06 course/ PR 14:59.5)

1st at Goldmine Invitational (Course Record)

1st at Nevada Union Invitational

1st at Truckee Invitational (1 second off course record)

2nd at Flat Sac Invitational

2022

1st at Wildfire Invitational

1st at Nevada 2A State Championship

1st at Nevada 2A Northern Regional Championship

2021

1st at Nevada Union Invitational

1st at Fernly Roadhill Invitational

2nd at Nevada 2A State Championship

2nd at Nevada 2A Northern Regional Championship

3rd at Flat Sac Invitational

High School Track

Track PRs: 800-2:00, 1600-4:28, 3200-9:44

2023

Dublin Distance Fiesta- 1st 1600, w/ time of 4:33, 1st 3200 w/ time of 9:44

Nevada 2A State Championship

1st place 800, 1st place 1600, 1st place 3200, 1st place 4×800 as the anchor

2022

Nevada 2A State Championship

3rd place 800, 2nd place 1600, 2nd place 3200, 3rd place 4×800 as the anchor

2021

Ran the 1200-meter leg of the school record DMR team

Josiah McMahan

High School Cross Country

2024

2 miles – 2nd fastest in Nevada 2A

3 miles – 7th fastest in Nevada 2A

5k – 10th fastest in Nevada 2A

Finished in the top 10 in Northern Nevada Regionals each of the last 3 years.

Finished in the top 10 in Nevada State Championships 2 out of the last 3 years.

On the school record list, Josiah is:

3rd in the 2 mile

6th in the 4k

2nd in the 4.1k

3rd in the 2.55 mile

8th in the 3 mile

16th in the 5k

High School Track

Josiah is currently ranked:

16th in Nevada 2A for the 800m

7th in Nevada 2A for the 1600m

5th in the Nevada 2A for the 3200m

1st in Nevada 2A for the 4×800 Relay

2023

Part of the 4×800 State Championship Rely team

8th in the 3200 at the Nevada State Championship

8th in the 1600 at the Nevada State Championship

2022

6th in the 3200 at the Nevada State Championship

7th in the 1600 at the Nevada State Championship

Josiah ranks in the top 18th all-time for Inclines 800m, 4th for the 1500m, 11th for the 1600m, and 13th for the 3200m

Josiah also excels in triathlons, trail races, and Spartan Races.

Brenna O’Boyle enjoys covering Lake Tahoe entertainment. Her beat includes Incline Village, Kings Beach and Tahoe City. She loves to write travel pieces and report on food/alcohol-related events. Brenna is also a Reno Public Art Committee member who identifies, reviews, and recommends artists for public art opportunities.