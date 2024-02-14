Incline High basketball team looks for 5th straight state final four appearance

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline High School boys basketball team is headed to the Northern NV 2A regional tournament in West Wendover this Friday as the No. 2 overall seed.

On February 9 and 10, the Highlanders had the opportunity to earn the top seed, but they suffered two losses to Battle Mountain and then top seed West Wendover respectively.

Even with the two setbacks Incline head coach Tim Kelly was positive about this weekend’s tournament.

“We never like to lose, especially at the end of the season,” Kelly said. “But, we were extremely proud of the guys and how hard they played and honestly how much better they got last week. They are ready to finish the season strong and earn a spot in the state final four.”

A highlight for Incline was the inside play of 6’5 Senior Cameron Bodel and 6’4 junior Colin Combs. Both players dominated the paint and showed that the Highlanders can have a major inside presence to go along with their formidable outside attack.

Also 6’2 Senior John McAndrews and 6’4 Sophomore Halen Hanson showed that the Highlanders are more than just a 3 point shooting team heading into the regionals.

With the inside game working, the outside game was still keeping pace as Senior Bradley Bodel had a phenomenal weekend as a scorer and Junior Jayden Abbate continued to shoot the ball well from the 3 point line. Both teens helped keep all the pressure off the big guys.

“I was extremely excited about our inside game over the weekend,” Kelly said. “Our bigger guys had to step up and fill a major void and they did a tremendous job. I really liked how active they were in the post and especially rebounding the basketball. If we are going to make a statement at regionals and state, they have to be a major factor.”

The void Coach Kelly is referring to was the loss of reigning Northern NV 2A player of the year Tommy Williams. The starting point guard and leading scorer got injured Tuesday night in a non-conference game at Hug High School in Reno. The injury forced Williams to miss the weekend games, but Kelly and the team are hopeful that Williams will be able to play this Friday against the winner of No. 3 seed Yerington and No. 6 seed Pershing County.

“Tommy is one of the most athletic, toughest kids I’ve ever coached,” Kelly said. “I would never bet against Tom and his family so the chances of him coming back to play are pretty good. I have to say I was very proud of his leadership over the weekend. He was a phenomenal teammate when his friends really needed him.”

Betting on Incline in the regional tournament has been a very strong play for the last couple of years and the Highlanders are thinking nothing should be different.

At 15-3 in conference play and a first round bye this weekend, the Highlanders are striving for a win on Friday night and their 5th straight final four appearance, the season was canceled in 2021 due to COVID or else it would be 6, according to coach Kelly.

The regional tournament at West Wendover is three days of games where the top six teams attempt to make the Saturday final game and a bid into the state final four against the top 2 teams from the southern conference.

Since 2020, the championship game has been Incline High vs. West Wendover High. Incline won the title in 2020 and 2022, while West Wendover won the title last year.

The two rivals both border different states. West Wendover borders Utah, and Incline borders California. The teams are excited for the opportunity to face each other this Saturday.

“It’s all about Friday, it’s all about being great on Friday,” Kelly said. “Saturday is just the cherry on top, Friday is everything! We take care of either Yerington or Pershing on Friday, and then we can just come out and play for pride on Saturday. Pride and seeding. Our goal is to make the state final four and we achieve the final four by winning on Friday!”

If the Highlanders win on Friday, the team will stand alone in the 2A as the only program in the state to play in 5 straight Nevada State Final Fours since this 2A was formed in 2014.

Junior Jayden Abbate continued to shoot the ball well from the 3 point line last weekend. File photo