Incline High Football is back, 16 athletes return from last season

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – When the temperature starts dropping and the alpenglow gets a little more golden, we know one thing is for certain, Incline High Football is back. And this year, Incline is back better than ever, with 16 returning Seniors, who are ready to avenge last year’s State Championship semi-final loss.

“The boys have done a great job staying committed to the program all summer,” said Long time head coach Brian Martinez. “I was especially impressed with their performance at the University of Nevada summer camp. We not only raised some eyebrows of the UNR coaching staff, but we also left a few 4A coaches with a different impression of the caliber of football in Incline.”

“Now that we’re back at school and one week away from our first game, the team is just eager to play. I’m looking forward to seeing how their hard work comes together on the field Friday night,” Martinez added.

While some strong position players graduated last year, most of the starters returned, and this may be Incline’s deepest team ever.

As Coach Martinez said, “We’ve known for a few years that this Senior class would be special. Now that they’re in their last season, I’m confident that they will give it their all every single down.”

The central player in Incline’s offense is Quarterback Tommy Williams, last year’s League MVP, who threw for 1,365 yards and 19 touchdowns. Williams was also Incline’s leading rusher, averaging 65.8 yards per game. Williams, an exceptional multi-sport athlete, has been putting in the work to electrify Incline’s offense.

Quarterback Tommy Williams throwing a pass in 2023. Provided / Jen Suter

“Tommy is an outstanding football player with incredible command of the field. What I appreciate about Tommy is that he could easily feel like there is a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but he just loves to play,” said Martinez. “Better yet, he genuinely enjoys seeing his teammates succeed. There is no doubt he’ll put up some impressive numbers this year, but no one on this team will be happier than Tommy when one of his teammates makes a great play. Players like Tommy don’t come along very often, so I’m just looking forward to watching him do his thing.”

Also returning is last year’s League Defensive Player of the Year, Colin Combs. Combs, also a fantastic multi-sport athlete, looks like he’s more ready to play football in college than in high school. He puts in double duty, playing both sides of the ball, so he’ll also be an important target for Williams at Tight End.

“What can I say about Colin? He’s a beast,” said Martinez. “Last year, every coach in the League knew who #45 was, and this year, they are going to be even more aware of his presence Colin has a bright future in football after high school, but he’s laser focused on this season. We’re just glad he’s on our side of the field!”

Colin Combs scoring a touchdown in 2023. Provided / Jen Suter

Other Seniors include Lucas McNamara, Tate Gitchell, Colton Barraza, and Aidan Midgley; Incline’s Running Back core. McNamara, at 210 lbs, is a force to be reckoned with, while Gitchell and Barraza are both ready to pound the ball for the Highlanders. Finally, Midgley pulls double duty as a running back and place kicker.

Next to their potent running attack, Incline also throws the ball with a reliable target in Jayden Abate, who lit it up last year with 190 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. Abate is joined by Dylan Zuvic, Ryan Arnett, Trent Racich and lightning-fast Lucas MacDonald. Arnett is also the team’s primary punt returner.

As Martinez said, “Last year, Ryan displayed some unreal running talent before his injury, and we’re excited to see him back and in the same great form as last year.”

Incline’s offensive line is led by Alex Briggs, who won’t let anyone get through that line without a fight. Briggs is joined by Alex Finne, Zach Harrell, Donovan Patricio, and Dane Gitchell. These boys are big, strong and quick on their feet.

The Highlander’s defense is no less impressive than its offense. Incline’s Defense is how they play for each other. and as they demonstrated last year, they play “blood, sweat and tears” football from the opening kickoff to the final second of the fourth quarter.

Led by their linebackers, Combs will be joined by Barraza, Gitchell, Midgley, and Juniors Neils Day and Reed Payne. Senior Ace Zendner is returning as Defensive End and he will be joined by Chris Ibarra and Jacob Evans, along with Halen Hansen, who will also play as Tight End.

The Highlander secondary will boast some outstanding athletes in Seniors Abate, Texas, and Zuvic. They will be joined by Juniors; MacDonald, Racich, and Keelan Bartlett.

Finally, coach Martinez, his staff and the very strong Highlanders begin their quest for a state title tonight at Dayton High School. Then, Incline will have their home opener on Friday Sept. 6 against Portola High. The JV team kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and the Varsity gets rolling at 7 p.m.