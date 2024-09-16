Incline High Girls earns runner-up, has 2 top 10 finishers

NORTHSTAR, Calif. – The Incline High girls golf team once again represented well last week at the Northstar Invitational, earning a runner up finish as a team and having two Highlanders crack the top 10.

The very determined five young ladies that make up the Highlander golf team played aggressive on the day and showed that they are just a couple shots away from making a run at the top spot in Northern NV.

Leading the charge once again for Incline was Chloe Greer. The Junior carded a 42 for the nine holes and earned a third-place finish. Sophomore Chase Crutchfield cracked the top 10 with a 49 and Junior Ashley Simonov finished right outside the top 10 shooting a 52.

The Incline Village girls golf team. Provided

Rounding out the Incline Fab 5 is Sophomore Katie McKean, shooting a 73 and Junior Georgia Stembridge who finished with an 81.

The Highlanders score of 216 was good enough for 2nd place, only trailing rival North Tahoe’s 206.

The Incline team is ready to keep competing as they travel to Carson City and the Empire Ranch golf course Friday Sept. 13. The shotgun starts at 11 a.m.