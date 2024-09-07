Incline High Girls Golf finishes in second place at the first tournament of the year

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Incline High School girls golf team had an outstanding second place finish in their first tournament of the year on Aug. 29 at the Tahoe City Golf Course.

Shooting a team score of 204, the Highlanders only trailed their rival North Tahoe High School by six strokes. The five Incline golfers outlasted Sierra Lutheran, Virginia City and Coral Academy of Science on the day.

IHS Girls Golf swinging for the green. Provided / Dana Greer

With 36 golfers in the field that played 9 holes on the day, the Highlanders had three top 10 finishers. Chloe Greer led Incline, earning second place overall while shooting a 41.

Ashley Siminov shot a very solid 48 on her way to a fifth-place finish and Sophomore Chase Crutchfield finished in eight place shooting a 52. Rounding out the Highlander 5 were Katie McKean with a 63 and Georgia Stembridge with an 81.

Incline traveled to the Northstar Golf Course on Wednesday before taking the trip down to Carson City on Sept. 10 to compete at the Eagle Valley Golf course.