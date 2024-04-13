Incline High librarian in the spotlight for National School Library Month

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – April is National School Library Month, and April 7 to 13 is National Library Week.

To recognize librarians, the Tahoe Daily Tribune spoke with Incline High School’s librarian Whitney Foehl to learn about modern-day librarians.

Foehl is one of more than 100 Washoe County School District librarians. Almost every school has a librarian.

“21st-century librarians are very much media oriented,” Foehl said. “So we know how to do media, technology, and digital literacy.”

Foehl is in charge of everything that is checked out from Incline High’s library. That’s 3,200 items including laptops and computer equipment.

Foehl runs the 1-to-1 laptop program from the library. Her responsibility is to ensure all 300 plus students have a laptop checked out.

“So all the laptops are checked out through the library,” Foehl said. “As the librarian, I am also in charge of technology problems and any tech issues students have.”

Foehl earned her librarian credential about four years ago. Then she made the switch from teaching history.

“I’m a teacher librarian,” Foehl said. “I’m a certified teacher who is also a librarian.”

Foehl is certified as a librarian, too.

“Because I’m a teacher first, I know how to build curriculum and collaborate with other teachers on a wide variety of projects,” Foehl said.

For podcast projects, Foehl collaborated with Spanish, science, and history teachers.

“One of the things I did, I turned one of our storage closets into a podcast studio,” said Foehl. “This is an example of the modern media I was referring to before.”

Trained students can use the podcast studio whenever they want.

In addition to the podcast studio, laptop program, and fiction/nonfiction books, the library also has computers, a copy machine, and a student printing center.

Foehl oversees it all.

She enjoys helping students find the resources they need and answering their questions.

“Also as a lifelong reader, I am very passionate about helping students find books that they will love.”

Incline High students have a selection of 2,500 books.

Currently, there are 300 books checked out.

The library is also a creative hub where kids can sit and create. “It’s trendy,” Foehl said.

“I set up a makers’ space every now and again so students can just sit and create,” Foehl said. “… the most recent one which was a ‘make your own bookmark’ makers’ space. Students love them!”

The district encourages students, families, and community members to visit the school library or Incline Village Library at 845 Alder Avenue, and explore its offerings, and thank the librarians.

In 1985, the American Association of School Librarians started National School Library Month. It has been celebrated for the past 39 years.

For more information, please visit https://www.ala.org/aasl/advocacy/slm

Incline High library has a makers’ space. These students are making bookmarks. Whitney Foehl