Incline High opens three-story expansion

Incline High School faculty prepare to reveal the school's latest expansion

Provided / Washoe County School District

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline High School unveiled its newest expansion and renovation project on Thursday, May 15. The expansion, funded by a grant from the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, includes a three-story, 12,000-square-foot addition to the campus.

Some of the new features in the building included a culinary arts kitchen, a student and community hub, a dance studio and new classrooms for the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. The event began with a ribbon cutting at the JROTC entrance to the building, followed by presentations in the student/collaborative hub and an open house.

Parents, students and faculty were wide-eyed as they toured the new facilities, including a kitchen and cafeteria complete with walk-in fridges and even a Marzanno espresso machine.

“We are all excited, good things are coming,” said Culinary Arts teacher Neal Young. “We had these ovens from the 80s… We have two walk-in fridges, a walk-in freezer, we have lots of other cold storage. It’s state of the art.”

The JROTC wing was also widely praised as it had previously been in a mobile building. Upgrades were additionally made throughout the existing building, including interior improvements and updates to security systems and audio-visual equipment.

