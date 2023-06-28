Incline High School celebrates graduating class of 2023 with five valedictorians

The graduating class of 2023.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— Incline High School celebrated the graduating class of 2023 in style with a fantastic graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 22, followed by an afterparty filled with families and festivities.

“Today we gather here to celebrate the achievements of each the exceptional scholars who have proven to themselves to be versatile, resilient, and unstoppable,” said IHS Principal Tierney Cahill.

Among the students were five valedictorians, each with unique and special qualities that earned them the prestigious title. The valedictorians included Shannon Hugar, Annie Stembridge, Molly Ellis, Kaden Winter, and Alexander Beaulac.

Cahill reminded the many onlookers of the historic events and technological advancements that the students had witnessed in their time, from witnessing the election of the first African-American president, to the advancement of the iPad, Uber and DoorDash, to surviving a worldwide pandemic.

“Yet they have risen above these trials with vocal hearts and innovative measures,” said Cahill. “In the face of adversity, they demonstrated adaptability and the ability to learn and grow. We owe gratitude to their teachers, and parents, who have witnessed their intellectual and emotional expansion, preparing them for the next stage of life.”

After introducing each valedictorian and their achievements, Hugar and Ellis took the stage to give a speech about the exciting, yet at times dull life, of growing up in Incline Village.

The impassioned speech saw both girls give different points of views of living in the small community; one wanting to escape a small town and one ready to embrace it.

But both agreed that over time, they learned to love the special community and were profoundly impacted by the many people who helped them and many others get to where they are.

“None of us would be where we are today without the support of everyone in our community,” said Hugar. “Thank you to everyone who has guided on this journey, including all of the teachers, staff, coaches, parents, mentors, friends, and family members.”

The ceremony concluded with the turning of the tassels, followed by a party outside at the school with plenty of snacks and photos taken, along with joy and a chance to celebrate as a community.