Incline High School crab feed to be held virtually

The annual crab feed has brought in over $1 million in the past five years to Incline Village high School. Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline High School Boosters are trying to give students a taste of normal through their 39th annual Incline Crab Feed.

Although the annual event will be virtual this year, it will include all the same aspects as normal, including the crab dinners and silent auction.

This year, the boosters are hoping to raise money for a new scoreboard.

“We’re trying to get something that gives the students hope,” said Booster Club President Tom Millhoff.

While the scoreboard will be great for sports, Millhoff said it can also be used for social activities such as movie nights. He said students are already putting in requests for the movies they want to watch.

He also said that since graduation will likely be socially distanced again this year, the scoreboard will allow them to have close-ups of the graduates.

“Hopefully this will signify a return to normal,” Millhoff said.

The goal is $100,000 but Millhoff said $150,000 will allow them to get a board with more features. He added that money will also be spent on academic necessities.

This annual fundraiser is an important event for the high school. Millhoff said Nevada ranks 48th in per student funding but Incline High School is one of the top-rated schools in the state and that’s only achieved through the funding provided by this event.

In the last five years, they’ve raised over $1 million which has been used for academics, arts, sports and technology. Last year, funding helped provide filters to classrooms and tents for outdoor learning to keep students safe, as well as computers and cameras for teachers. A previous year allowed them to buy laptops for every student, which ended up helping them weather the pandemic better than other schools in the district.

Because the event will be virtual, the boosters, with the help of students Xander Beaulac and Maksim Alexandroz, have been making videos to show throughout the event.

The silent auction has several vacation options to bid on, including trips to Maui or Bali. Now that people are getting vaccinated and travel is opening back up, Millhoff thinks people will be excited by these.

Millhoff said they’ve had a few sponsors set up matching donations but they could use more people willing to match.

The crab feed is sponsored by Azzara’s Italian Restaurant. Attendees must register in advance and if they register at the $125 level, they can pick up a crab dinner for two, including a bottle of wine the evening of the event.

Without the dinner, registration is $50 per household and $25 for alumni.

The event will be held virtually on Thursday, March 18.

To learn more, or to register, visit https://inclinecrabfeed.com .