Incline High School swim team state championship results

RENO, Nev. – The Incline High School swim team completed its season at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s (NIAA) 3A State Swimming Championships on Saturday, May 17, at the Moana Springs pool in Reno, Nev. The team had 10 student-athletes span four individual events and three relays.

The Incline High School swim team at the NIAA 3A State Swimming Championships on Saturday, May 17. Provided

Senior and co-captain Ava Hane finished 4th in both the 200 yard individual medley and the 100 yard backstroke. Hane out competed Tahoe-Truckee basin competitor Kyla McCarthy Smith of Truckee High School (6th), but fell behind South Tahoe High School’s Nichole Whisnant (2nd) in the medley. In the 100 yard breaststroke, Hane, with a time of 1:17.18, was just behind Truckee High School’s Sophia Martin, with a time of 1:17.13. Hane outcompeted North Tahoe High School’s Maren Plumb by over two seconds.

Senior and other co-Captain William Arrison finished 7th in both the 200 yard individual medley and the 100 yard backstroke. Truckee High’s Caleb Edwards (5th) outcompeted Arrison in the medley. In the breaststroke competition, Arrison beat Truckee High School’s Jack Ridgel by close to three seconds. North Tahoe’s Dexter Vastine beat Arrison by almost four seconds.

The girls 200 yard medley relay team, comprised of Sady Kelly, Olivia Kranz, Hane and Willie Dukes, came in 6th, ahead of North Tahoe High School (7th), behind Truckee High School (2nd) and South Tahoe High School (4th).

The girls 200 yard freestyle relay team, incorporating Kelly, Katie Ferrall, Kelly Krantz and Hane, came in 5th, out competing North Tahoe High School (7th), and falling behind Truckee High School (1st) and South Tahoe High School (3rd).

Girls 200 freestyle relay team: Kelly Krantz, Katie Ferrall, Sady Kelly, Ava Hane (left to right) on Saturday, May 17. Provided

The boys 400 freestyle relay, comprised of Jayden Mendoza, Alan Murillo, Grant Safford and Arrison finished 6th, out competing the South Tahoe High School team (8th), but falling behind the Truckee High School team (4th).

The event team rankings place Incline High School 6th, just behind South Tahoe High School (5th). Truckee High School placed 1st.

Coaches Meagan Ballew and Ken Reese were recognized as 2025 NIAA Northern Division 3A Coaches of the Year.

“The Swim Team grew both individually and as a team throughout the season, displaying improved skills, competitiveness and personal development,” coach Ken Reese said.