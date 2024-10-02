Incline High School tennis team success, finish regular season play

Incline Tennis in doubles action

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline High boys and girls’ tennis teams decided to join the winning act during homecoming week as they defeated the Sparks Railroaders last Thursday Sept. 19.

Both teams took convincing victories over the visitors from the valley as the boys won 12-6 and the girls won 13-5.

In singles play, the girls were led by Junior Zara Macdonald’s 6-4 victory. The doubles teams from Incline is where the Highlanders really put the Railroaders away as three teams of underclassmen were victorious. Sophomore Kenzie Wolf and Kyla Gianni won their match 6-0 and Freshman Parker Casey and Sophomore Violette Ash won 6-1. Finally, the duo of Freshman Carolina Avakemian and Casey defeated their opponents 6-0.

The ladies traveled to North Tahoe High on Tuesday and Hug High on Thursday to finish out the regular season before starting post season play.

The boys were led by #1 singles player, Sophomore Ross Hochberg. He defeated all three of his opponents 6-0 for an 18-0 record on the day. Junior Ryan Williams and Sophomore Logan Rive also won a match against Sparks.

Three doubles teams came out with victories over the Railroaders. The Sophomore team of Adrian Shook and Jona Miller defeated their opponents 6-0 and Juniors Josh Klein and Tristan Beck defeated their opponents 6-0. Finally, Junior Andrew Bodel and Senior Harrison Breakall beat their opponents in six straight to finish the day.

The boys hosted North Tahoe High and Hug High this week before starting post season matches for a regional and state title.