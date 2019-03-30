Incline High students offered counseling after viewing ‘gruesome’ scene on Mt Rose Highway

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline High School has offered counseling to student-athletes this week and beyond after potentially witnessing a "gruesome" scene involving an apparent suicide.

The Highlanders baseball and softball teams were traveling Tuesday afternoon to Bishop Manogue High School in Reno when the school bus approached an apparent crime scene near Sheep's Flat, a popular recreation area on the Lake Tahoe side of Mount Rose Summit.

That's where an unidentified man pulled out a gun while riding in an Uber, Bob Harmon with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office told the Tribune.

The driver stopped and the armed man exited the vehicle, according to Harmon. The driver then called authorities.

Officers arrived shortly after and found the man deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Harmon said, adding that all evidence currently points to suicide.

The man was found on the south side of the highway behind a snowbank.

While the scene was hidden from most drivers, the students riding in an elevated bus had a clear view of the aftermath, according to an email sent by Incline Principal Andrew Yoximer, which the Reno Gazette-Journal obtained a copy of.

In his email, Yoximer explained the situation and urged parents to talk with their children. A school counselor would be available and the school planned to speak to all the students.

"I'm a little surprised they were able to see him," Harmon said. "He was behind the berm and off the road."

Some parents went to Facebook trying to find more information.

One post in the Incline Village community group relayed graphic information about what the kids saw, including a "suspect dead with gunshot to his head lying in the blood stained snow."

Another parent tried to verify what her daughter said she saw, stating that it was "totally disturbing."

The Tribune attempted to contact school officials about the incident, but has not received a response.