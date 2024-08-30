Incline High Volleyball opens season on a high note, looks to build off last season’s success

RENO, Nev. – The Incline High Varsity volleyball team started its 2024 campaign in a great way Saturday, earning a runner up trophy in the very competitive Hug High tournament in Reno.

Led by a competitive group of returning players and some amazing underclassmen, the Highlanders went 4-1 on the day and only lost in the championship match to a very good Quincy high school team from Northern California in 4 sets. Incline won their pool and then defeated 3A Lowry in 4 sets to get to the title match.

“We had an amazing day,” head coach Tacy Kelly said. “I’m so proud of the team for holding our own against 3A and 4A teams this weekend and placing 2nd!”

This group of Highlanders and their coaches have very high expectations this season after finishing 15-4 overall last year and earning the 2nd seed in the regional tournament. They were only defeated by two teams last year: North Tahoe twice and Pershing County twice.

Incline split with Pershing County in the regular season before losing a tough 4 game match in the regional semifinal.

The 2024 Incline High Varsity Volleyball Team. Provided / Tim Kelly

Incline returns only two seniors from last year’s squad: middle blocker Mayra Chavez and outside hitter Haylee Hansen. Last season Hansen led all Highlanders with a .344 hitting percentage while getting 3.1 kills per set. She was also first on the team with 258 digs in 2023 at 4.6 digs per set.

The rest of the team is a collection of 5 Juniors and 5 Sophomores that Coach Kelly was excited to watch compete on Saturday and is counting on to achieve some very big goals this season.

“I can’t wait to watch as we grow with this great group,” Kelly said. “I have the utmost faith that we will make it all the way to state this year.”

All five of the Highlander juniors played on varsity last year and their goals are as big as their coaches, get to state. Libero and outside hitter, Lili Morrison, returns as the team’s top server averaging 1.1 aces per set. Her 4.1 digs per set were second to only Hansen last season. Setter, Taylor Finne, is looking to take the next step as the court leader for Incline.

Last season she was 2nd in blocks with 31, 3rd in digs with 181, 2nd in assists with 107, 3rd in aces with 31 and 3rd in kills with 81. Outside hitter, Chloe Johnson, was 3rd in reception of serve last year with 140. Rounding out the very talented class of 2026 are 2 defensive specialists/liberos; Elle Evans and Christina Zhakov. This group is ready to help lead as upperclassmen and take the Highlanders at least one game farther than last year.

One of the most impressive parts of the new look Highlanders is their underclassmen. Five sophomores who showed this weekend they are ready to step in and help win right now.

Every player competed for a very solid Junior Varsity team last season that finished 12-6; setter/outside hitter Sady Kelly, setter/right side Mattie Hansen, Libero/Defensive specialist Annika Briggs, outside hitter Brecklyn Younger and Middle Blocker Penny Nelson.

The youthful Highlander volleyball program doesn’t end at the varsity level as Coach Kelly has started the first ever Freshman team in school history to go along with her very strong junior varsity team.

Counting the five Sophomores on varsity, there are 25 underclassmen in the Incline High School volleyball program. The present and the future are extremely bright for the Highlanders.

The 4-1 Highlanders hosted league opponent, Yerington, on Tuesday evening. Then, Tonight, Friday Aug. 30, they host Battle Mountain High School with the JV starting at 4 p.m. and the Varsity at 5pm at Incline High gymnasium. Finally, tomorrow, Saturday Aug. 31, the ladies welcome West Wendover to Incline High for their 3rd league match of the week. JV’s first serve is scheduled for 10 a.m. and Varsity right after at 11 a.m.