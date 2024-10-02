Incline High volleyball team seek league title

Middle Penny Nelson goes for the spike.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline High volleyball team celebrated an entire week of homecoming by smashing two league opponents and not giving up a set.

Oasis Academy from Fallon traveled to Incline Village for a midweek league affair and found out in three games why the Highlanders believe they can run the table and win a league title.

Winning the first two sets convincingly 25-14 and 25-16, the host Highlanders found themselves in a deep hole at the end of set three facing five set points at 19-24. This is where Incline’s never say die attitude is scary for the rest of the state as they clawed and fought to tie at the game at 24 apiece. Competing in front of a very raucous home crowd the Highlanders scored the next two points, to make it seven straight points to win the set and sweep the visiting Rams.

Friday night’s homecoming game saw Incline come out and dominate the Silver Stage Nighthawks from the very first serve. Playing in front of a fun crowd of parents, friends and alumni, the host Highlanders passed beautifully, ran great offense and hit like a team on a mission to win 25-11, 25-7 and 25-9.

Through the midpoint in the season, Incline is sitting at 10-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play. They are in second place on the ladder behind undefeated Pershing County who they took to five sets on the road. They have the same record as Yerington who they have to play on the road and their only other loss is to rival North Tahoe who they visit to end the regular season.

The top six teams make the regional tournament in November and then the top two teams will represent Northern Nevada in the four team state tournament a week later.