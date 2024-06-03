Incline High’s Jesse Santina earns Countdown to Graduation honor

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Jesse Santina was chosen to represent Incline High School’s Class of 2024 in Washoe County School District’s annual Countdown to Graduation celebration.

The district’s 20 high school principals choose their recipients.

“Jesse Santina exemplifies the spirit of excellence and leadership we cherish at Incline High School,” said Principal Tierney Cahill who selected Santina for this honor. “As one of our valedictorians with a remarkable 5.1 GPA, his dedication extends beyond the classroom to the cross country and track teams as well as the nationally ranked ‘We the People’ team. Jesse’s acceptance into the Naval Academy in Annapolis on a Congressional appointment is a testament to his hard work and character. He is a humble leader who brings others along and ensures everyone feels included. Above all, Jesse is a remarkable human being whose achievements and values make him a standout choice for our spotlight student.”

Cahill surprised Santina by handing him a folded paper during “We the People” class. Then she sat in the back of class and smiled as Santina unfolded it.

“It was quite the delivery method…” Santina said. “It was quite dramatic … I really appreciate it.”

Santina added that many others are just as deserving of this distinction.

The honor is for the students’ courage, determination, and accomplishments on and off campus.

“His teachers praise his kindness, humility, and academic excellence,” according to Countdown to Graduation 2024: Incline High School on YouTube. “Jesse has a 5.1 GPA and always supports his peers, making Incline a better place. We are so proud of you, Jesse!”

“I’m on the cross-country team. I’m on the track team,” Santina answered when asked about his accomplishments on his WCSD’s Spotlight Senior YouTube video. “I’m in the National Honor Society, just anything that can help the community. In 1635, the General Court of Massachusetts Bay Colony recognized the town meetings as a supreme governing body. I don’t know a lot about government. I don’t know about the Constitution, but the 12 other people that I’m in here with, I feel like I can trust with anything. And I think we’ve all spent over 200 hours outside of class working on this. If you’re with the right people, it’s fun! July 1st, I’ll go to the Naval Academy. I would like to fly, I don’t know. I haven’t flown anything. I’ve stayed two feet on the floor. Honestly, I’ve had so much fun. I didn’t have a choice, I just immediately had a community that loved me.”

“These students are outstanding and inspiring representatives of their schools and peers, and we are proud to introduce them to our community as our Countdown Graduates for 2024,” said Washoe County School District Board President Beth Smith. “They have worked hard to learn and excel throughout their academic careers, and we wish them every happiness and success in their future endeavors.”

Santina said community support helped mold his high school experience.

“We are so proud of these students from the Class of 2024,” said WCSD Interim Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill. “With the help and support of their families, teachers, and school staff members, they have already reached many academic and personal goals and their futures are bright. We look forward to hearing about their accomplishments going forward.”

Incline High’s graduation is at school on June 20.

Jesse Santina will be going to the Naval Academy on July 1.