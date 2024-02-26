Incline High’s “We the People” team earns national competition spot

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline High School’s “We the People” team will head to in Leesburg, Virginia, in April to take part in the national competition. The team just learned it received a coveted “wild card” spot, one of only a handful in the country.

“Many thanks, and congratulations to our team from Incline High School,” said Victoria Campbell, public information officer for the Washoe County School District. “We are proud of their hard work, and look forward to hearing the results of the competition.”

Reno High School’s “We the People” team took first place in the state competition earlier this year. Because of that, Reno’s team will also go to the national championship.

Under Instructor Milt Hyams and U.S. history teacher Amy Henderson Eitz’ instruction, Incline High’s team placed second in the state competition. It qualified for the national finals in the second category, by being designated as a “wild card” class.

“I think the Incline team was very deserving of it,” said Hyams, teacher of “We the People” class. “Their performance at the state level was extremely impressive. They’re a really, really good team and deserving of the honor.”

University of Nevada, Reno, Professor and “We the People” alumnus Zelalem Bogale, Incline High Instructor Milton Hyams, Mia Galvan, Lindsey Deanda, Abby Duckworth, Kim Lara, Auri Fernandez, Addy LaForge, Parker Mirzayan, Kate Wechsler, Jesse Santina, Mia Salas (holding plaque), Evee Justice, Noah Breakell, Emily Brubaker, Kyler Thompson, Liam Jones, Chief Justice of the Nevada Supreme Court Elissa Cadish. Provided

Hyams has taught “We the People” for 27 years, 24 of those have been at Incline High. The school has been to the national finals 15 times.

“It truly is a community event,” Hyams said. “We have a team of coaches from the community and alumni of the program. They mentor the students. I serve as a general manager in some ways. It’s because of them that our students have been so successful over the years.”

This team is an extraordinary group of young people.

“They’re hard working, super supportive of each other, and just a great group of kids that want the best for each other,” Hyams said. “I’ve taught this program for a long time and you rarely find a group of kids who work so well as a team.”

“We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution National Finals” is a yearly competition for U.S. high school students. The national finals simulate a Congressional hearing that takes place at the National Conference Center and in congressional hearing rooms on Capitol Hill.

The event is sponsored by the Center for Civic Education.

The team is divided into six units, each composed of three to six students. Each unit focuses on an area of Constitutional interest from philosophical underpinnings and Constitutional Convention to the Bill of Rights and modern day implications, according to Wikipedia.

Students are judged on criteria such as their understanding, reasoning, responsiveness, and use of constitutional applications.

To prepare for the national finals, students learn about government and study the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

In each class, the groups prepare four-minute opening statements in response to three congressional hearing questions. Afterward, judges ask students questions to test their knowledge in a six-minute question and answer period.

During the national finals more than 1,200 students from 56 classes testify before 72 judges, in panels of three, according to Wikipedia. The judges are history, political science, law, and others with a knowledge of the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

The national finals takes place over three days. The top 12 classes from the first two days advance to the final round of competition in hearing rooms on Capitol Hill.

During the first two days of the national finals competition, each unit testifies on two hearing questions. The classes with the 12 highest combined scores go to the final round on the third day.

The top 12 places are determined by combining the scores from the first two days and a weighted final round score.

During the competition, students may be asked:

• What was the impact of early experiments with representative democracy, such as colonial assemblies and town meetings, on the development of the American political system?

• How does the tension between protecting individual rights and promoting the common good manifest in the structure and language of the Constitution?

• Why did Thomas Jefferson use the phrase “Revolution of 1800” to describe that year’s presidential election? What aspects of the election and its aftermath led to its characterization as a revolution? How did it signify a transformative moment in American politics?

• How has civil disobedience evolved in American history in terms of its nature, methods and motivations? What are some historical examples of these changes?

“Since the inception of the “We the People” program in 1987, more than 28 million students and 90 thousand educators have participated in the program and more than 30,000 students have participated in the national finals,” according to the Center for Civic Education.

The Washoe County School District has a strong track record in local, state, and national “We the People” competitions. It participated in the 2023 event.

Last year, “We the People” teams from Reno High School and Reed High School placed first in their respective divisions during the national competition in Virginia. Reno High School received the Division Award for Division C and placed 14th overall in the nation, while Reed High School received the Division Award for Division D and placed 16th overall, according to a school press release.

Every year nearly $2 million is raised to support the national finals.

This year the Incline High team needs $70,000 to cover the trip expenses for 14 students plus six teachers and/or coaches for a week.

Donations can be mailed or dropped off at Incline High School, attention “We the People” at 499 Village Boulevard, Incline 89451.