Incline High’s “We the People” team wins national Division C award

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline High School’s “We the People” team brought home a Division C award for their performance after the first two days of the grueling national competition in Virginia. The annual event tests the Constitutional knowledge of students from top U.S. schools.

“I could not be prouder of our small team that competed on the national stage,” said Milt Hyams, a government teacher from Incline High School who coaches its “We the People” team. “Their collaborative and supportive nature is what made them successful and are a model to us all about how to balance complex issues and agree to disagree while proposing solutions. During this time of disinformation and hyper-polarization, it is imperative that we train our young citizens to have factual, reasoned, civic discourse. Now more than ever we need students and citizens that are willing to engage in these difficult conversations in a constructive way.”

In the 2024 state “We the People” competition, Incline High placed second under Hyams and U.S. history teacher Amy Henderson Eitz’ instruction.

Incline High School has been to the national finals 15 times.

“We are tremendously proud of our students and staff members who work so hard throughout the year to represent WCSD with pride at the local, state, and national competitions,” said WCSD Interim Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill. “I have participated in these events as a judge, and I know how rigorous and demanding these competitions are. Our students and teachers devote untold hours of study, preparation, and practice to their presentations, and then compete against some very accomplished teams from across the nation. We congratulate them on their outstanding accomplishments.”

“We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution National Finals” is a yearly competition for U.S. high school students. The national finals simulate a Congressional hearing at the National Conference Center and in congressional hearing rooms on Capitol Hill.

The event is sponsored by the Center for Civic Education.

The team is divided into six units composed of three to six students. Each unit focuses on an area of Constitutional interest from philosophical underpinnings and the Constitutional Convention to the Bill of Rights and modern-day implications, according to Wikipedia.

Students are judged on criteria such as their understanding, reasoning, responsiveness, and use of constitutional applications.

To prepare, students learn about government and study the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

In each class, the groups prepare four-minute opening statements in response to three congressional hearing questions. Afterward, judges ask students questions to test their knowledge in a six-minute question-and-answer period.

During the national finals, more than 1,200 students from 56 classes testify before 72 judges, in panels of three, according to Wikipedia. The judges are history, political science, law, and others with a knowledge of the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

The national finals take place over three days. The top 12 classes from the first two days advance to the final round of competition in hearing rooms on Capitol Hill.

During the first two days of the competition, each unit testifies on two hearing questions. The classes with the 12 highest combined scores go to the final round on the third day.

The top 12 places are determined by combining the scores from the first two days and a weighted final round score.

Some questions students discussed as part of this year’s competition were:

What was the impact of early experiments with representative democracy, such as colonial assemblies and town meetings, on the development of the American political system?

How does the tension between protecting individual rights and promoting the common good manifest in the structure and language of the Constitution?

Why did Thomas Jefferson say “Revolution of 1800” to describe that year’s presidential election? What aspects of the election and its aftermath led to its characterization as a “revolution”? How did it signify a transformative moment in American politics?

How has civil disobedience evolved in American history in terms of its nature, methods, and motivations? What are some historical examples of these changes?