Incline hit-and-run suspect has hearing pushed to January

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A man suspected of striking a 14-year old and leaving the scene in Incline Village had his preliminary hearing pushed into the new year on Wednesday.

Paul Valdez had his pre-preliminary hearing continued until Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at there request of his attorney Wednesday morning. He was scheduled for a hearing but was granted the continuation.

Paul Valdez was arrested in August after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office filed felony charges for a hit and run crash that occurred on July 2.

On July 2, deputies discovered the victim, Clayton Stager, in a ditch with injuries to his leg. Witnesses at the scene identified a red 1995 Jeep Wrangler traveling north on Village Boulevard and turned westbound onto Adler Avenue. The driver struck Stager on his bike while he was riding to the beach to meet his friends.

Valdez was charged with NRS 484E.010, “duty to stop at scene of accident involving death or personal injury.” The preliminary hearing will be held in January to determine if Judge E. Alan Tiras will bring the case to trail, or if there will be a possible plea deal.

Since the accident, Stager has been through multiple rounds of physical therapy and received an overwhelming amount of support from his community. A GoFundMe made for Stager with a goal of $5,000 received over $10,000. He is still recovering, but is attempting to get back to normal life.