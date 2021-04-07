Incline hospital, fire district establish vaccine interest list

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village Community Hospital and the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District have established an “Incline Village Vaccine Interest List” for when vaccination opportunities become available.

The link to register on this new list is https://forms.gle/Mm8JxwFbWrpdLNPF8 .

“Please note there is not a specific vaccine clinic date associated with this list and no guarantee individuals will get a vaccine as the result of being on it,” said the district in a press release. “We encourage folks to find other outlets for the vaccine while they wait for a phone call or email.”

Residents can explore additional vaccine availability at http://www.immunizenevada.org/covid-19-vaccine-locator . For up-to-date information on vaccine rollout, visit http://www.covid19washoevaccine.com .

For more information, call the district at 775-771-4244.