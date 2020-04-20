Incline hospital receives $350k grant from Duffield Foundation

Incline Village Community Hospital.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Community Hospital Foundation has received a hefty donation that will address patient and employee health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation received a $350,000 grant from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation to support the IVCH COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

The contribution will assist with the purchase of patient ventilators, renting a mobile CT unit, providing personal protective equipment for staff, supporting the COVID-19 Drive-By Clinic, setting up telehealth services and providing emergency staffing to keep the Incline hospital operational, according to a press release.

“The entire Incline Village Community Hospital team is beyond grateful for Dave and Cheryl Duffield’s generosity during this unprecedented time for Incline Village and for the hospital,” said a hospital spokesperson in the release. “This charitable contribution will help dramatically increase IVCH’s and Tahoe Forest Health System’s ability to address our community’s needs during this pandemic. The foundation’s unwavering gratitude for our community’s support during this time is immeasurable. Donors have a direct and substantial impact on the extraordinary care offered at IVCH.”

“The Duffields are committed to the health and well-being of the Incline Village community,” said Jerleen Bryant, executive director of the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, a private charitable group based in Incline. “They want to do everything they can to ensure that we emerge from this crisis stronger and more unified than ever before.”

IVCH offers year-round, 24-hour emergency care for the North Lake Tahoe area and is a part of Tahoe Forest Health System.

The foundation is accepting every donation regardless of size. One hundred percent of each dollar raised goes toward local needs while facing this global pandemic.

For more information, visit inclinehospital.com, email atfoundation@tfhd.com or call 530-582-6329.