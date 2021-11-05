Incline hospital recipient of largest charitable grant ever for Tahoe Forest Health

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village Community Hospital has received the largest charitable grant ever for the Tahoe Forest Health System, officials announced Thursday.

The Incline hospital was the recipient of the Helmsley Charitable Trust’s rural healthcare grants and received $1.8 million that will be used to purchase a new computer tomography scanner, a fixed x-ray device, and related costs. The advanced equipment will produce a higher quality image, improving health status assignments and proper course of care in treatments.

“We are very excited and grateful to be receiving the largest charitable gift every to be made to our Northern Nevada hospital from the Helmsley Charitable Trust,” said President and CEO of TFHS Harry Weis in a press release. “This gift gives us the opportunity to improve our healthcare delivery to our Incline Village and North Lake Tahoe communities by providing access to the same state-of-the-art technology typically found in urban centers.”

The Helmsley Charitable Trust recently added Nevada as the eighth state in its Rural Healthcare Program, which provided more than $11.3 million in grants to help 10 Nevada hospitals purchase diagnostic and radiation equipment and expand trainings.

The Helmsley’s Rural Healthcare program has provided over $500 million to improving healthcare for rural patients through different organizations and initiatives.





For more information on the grant efforts from the Helmsley Charitable Trust, visit helmsleytrust.org .