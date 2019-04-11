Incline knitters donate infant hats for shaken baby campaign

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — More than 70 hand knit and crocheted infant hats were recently delivered to the National Shaken Baby Campaign representative based in Truckee.

These hats, made by members of the Knitters Guild of Incline Village, will be given to new parents at Tahoe Forest Hospital via the Child Abuse Prevention Council and the Truckee Family Council.

"We regularly donate handmade layettes to Tahoe Forest Hospital," Linda Brooke, a longtime Knitters Guild member, said in a press release. "We had been asked by Susan Train from the Neo-natal unit at Tahoe Forest Hospital if we could participate in their Shaken Baby Campaign, since April has been designated an awareness month. Our members went above and beyond what we had originally anticipated in terms of number of hats."

The National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome (www.dontshake.org) has identified a Purple Crying program as an evidence-based shaken baby syndrome/abusive head trauma prevention program available since 2007. The program has two aims: to support parents and caregivers in their understanding of early increased infant crying; and to reduce the incidence of shaken baby syndrome/abusive head trauma.

The program approaches SBS/AHT and infant abuse prevention by helping parents and caregivers understand the frustrating features of crying in normal, healthy infants that can lead to shaking or abuse, according to a press release. The program provides the opportunity for parents to learn about the crying characteristics from over 50 years of research on normal infant crying.

Started in 2002 by a small group of women who belonged to St. Patrick's Episcopal Church and enjoyed knitting and crocheting, the Knitters Guild of Incline Village now donates to numerous organizations in the community each year. Donations include layettes for newborns at Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee, blankets for long term care patients; hats, sweaters, scarves, mittens and other warm items distributed via Project Mana in Incline Village and the North Tahoe Family Resource Center in Kings Beach.

Anyone with basic knitting and crocheting ability is welcome to join the Guild.

Most of the members live in Incline Village, although some women from Tahoe City and Truckee have joined the Guild, which meets every Wednesday from 1 -3 p.m., in the library of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 341 Village Blvd.

Guild members also teach knitting and crocheting at Incline Elementary School as part of the Incline Village After-School Program.

Contact Millie Szerman at 775-833-3311 or MillieSz746@gmail.com for information about the Guild.