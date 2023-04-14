Incline Lodge boutique hotel to debut summer 2023

Renderings of The Incline Lodge, set to open July 1, 2023.

Provided/ Andrew Gauthier

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The Incline Lodge, a 38-room mountain modern inspired boutique hotel, will debut early summer as Incline Village’s first and only boutique hotel property.

Located adjacent to The Hyatt Regency Hotel on Lake Tahoe’s north shore, the family-owned Incline Lodge is now accepting reservations with availability stating July 1, 2023. The location is poised to provide a new year-round accommodation option and is open to Tahoe travelers and locals alike.

“After a historic winter a huge effort by our thoughtful team, we are thrilled to be opening this summer,” said owners Natasha and Ali Warner. “The Incline Lodge is envisioned to be a welcoming and happy place that provides guests with unforgettable moments in the mountains. It means a lot to us to be part of the Incline Village community and we feel lucky to operate in one of the most beautiful places on earth.”

Formerly The Parkside Inn, The Incline Lodge has undergone extensive renovations complete with a sophisticated mountain modern aesthetic, custom designed finishes, enhanced acoustical treatments, and AC in every room.

The property will also feature three exceptional amenity spaces including a new grab & go food area, a downstairs concierge lounge that can accommodate private parities of up to 39 people and an indoor heated pool.

Guests will also enjoy a technology driven guest journey with contact-less check-in along with kind and knowledgeable staff.

“The vision for The Incline Lodge is to create a place of inspiration where people can create lifelong memories in one of the most beautiful places, and one of the best communities, in the world,” said Natasha and Ali.

The Incline Lodge is minutes from some of the best activities and destinations Tahoe has to offer including the East Shore Trail, Sand Harbor, Hidden Beach, Diamond Peak and Mt. Rose Ski Resorts, Incline Village’s Championship Golf Course and several world class hiking and biking trails. The hotel is also the closest Lake Tahoe property to both Reno and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Whether guests seek a weekend get-away to rejuvenate in nature or want a week-long itinerary of adventure, The Incline Lodge offers it all.

“It’s hard to describe the excitement we feel as we prepare to open our doors to travelers and the community,” said General Manager Andrew Gauthier. “Perhaps the most inspiring component is the opportunity to engage and work with the remarkable local business here in North Lake Tahoe.

Tapping into a vibrant local culture, this one-of-a-kind hotel offers a unique Incline experience for outdoor experiences and unforgettable memories.

“Our priority is to provide quality accommodation and excellent customer service,” said VP of Operations Kevin Schiesz.

There will always be something to do when staying at The Incline Lodge and staff are excited to give guests the experience of a lifetime.

“Whether that means sharing hiking trail insider-tips or making a reservation at a locally owned restaurant, it’s all about connecting guests with our slice of Tahoe paradise,” said Gauthier.

To learn more about The Incline Lodge, book a reservation, join our community or to inquire about career opportunities, visit http://www.theinclinelodge.com and follow them on social media.