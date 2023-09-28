Incline Lodge celebrates grand opening in Incline Village

The Incline Lodge is located where the previous Parkside Inn was once located in Incline Village, Nev.

Provided / Incline Lodge

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline Village is arguably one of the most unique towns in the Tahoe Basin, boasting 21 square miles of natural scenery, fan-favorite restaurants, longtime local businesses, and even a college. North Lake Tahoe’s first-ever luxury boutique hotel is joining the Incline Village business landscape: the Incline Lodge.

Originally the Parkside Inn, longtime Incline Village locals Natasha and Ali Warner took a chance on the property in 2022 and immediately began the preparation and planning for renovations after purchase. A year later, the brand-new Incline Lodge celebrated their grand opening in late June.

“One of the things I enjoy doing in my life is showing people how amazing Incline Village is,” Ali said. “As we took on bringing a fresh space to the town to further show our visitors our town, the vision came together, and Natasha and I believe that the vision always starts and ends with people.”

During the construction process of the new lodge and the grand opening, the Warner’s brought together a dynamic team to assist in bringing the Incline Lodge to fruition.

The welcoming lobby at the Incline Lodge. Provided / Incline Lodge

“We created the right canvas, starting with our team, to be fulfilled and happy,” Ali said. “As long as we have a happy team that’s inspired, we believe we can take care of everyone that walks in the door. During the time you’re within our walls, whether that’s our staff or our guests, you’re part of our family. We can share and experience a moment in the mountains that’s genuine, and foster an incredible experience.”

Depicting a sophisticated, mountain-modern style throughout the property, the Incline Lodge boasts over 30 guest rooms, a brand-new hotel lobby, indoor pool to be enjoyed year-round, and a newly redone downstairs commonspace that’s inspired to have a “speakeasy-like” design, with rich, green velvet couches, warm, ambient lighting, a welcoming bartop, and comfortable music.

The lodge offers four different room types: standard rooms with two queen beds or a king-size bed, alpine-view rooms that include a private balcony, High Sierra rooms, which are top floor rooms boasting a shared veranda deck and vaulted ceilings, and lastly, their singular fireplace suite, a one-bedroom hotel suite with a private balcony and vaulted ceilings.

Each of the decisions, from room design to daily events that are hosted at the lodge are intentional. The Incline Lodge offers unique amenities, including a virtual check-in option, a complimentary glass of wine in the lobby every evening at 5 p.m., and an adventure guide to all their guests, recommending places and things to do during a guests stay.

“From booking to arrival, we prioritize making our guest experience one-of-a-kind,” Andrew Gauthier, Incline Lodge general manager said. “Once a guest books, they will receive their confirmation. Three days prior to arrival, they are encouraged to register online and with registering online, they can skip the lobby and go directly to their room upon their arrival.”

The new lodge hosts a year-round indoor, heated pool for guests to enjoy. Provided / Incline Lodge

Gauthier continues, stating that one of Incline Lodge’s main goals is to be the “hub and spoke” in the experiences they curate for their guests.

“We want to be a liaison to other local businesses, and make recommendations to our guests to enjoy our favorite things about Incline Village,” Gauthier said. “With us making suggestions on places to eat, shop, hike, and more, it helps our community members and businesses continue to grow in tandem with us, and further stimulate business for everyone.”

As the hotel becomes further rooted in the Incline Village community, they are looking forward to continuing to grow, offering more events, gatherings, and being a resource for guests and community members.

“Being born and raised in the area, I feel very lucky to be a part of the Incline Village community,” Ali said. “Once you’ve seen Incline Village, it doesn’t matter how far you travel, you always want to come home, and that is what we are instilling in our experience everyday at the Incline Lodge.”

Ali continues, stating that the Incline Lodge is a place to relax and feel at home while enjoying Lake Tahoe.

“Being on ‘Tahoe time’ is something that’s special to us,” Ali said. “When you’re here, you don’t have to rush, Tahoe time is a way of creating a different outlook – one where you are truly present and enjoying that moment in real-time. We play off of that throughout the entire guest experience, and want all of our guests to feel at home from start to finish during their time with us.”

The Incline Lodge is committed to providing a formidable guest experience and as a longtime local family themselves, the lodge owners value the local community members, and offer a year-round local discount for all Tahoe Basin residents as well as nearby Carson Valley and Reno residents.

“We are just a local family that lives six minutes away, and our staff all live in the area as well,” Ali said. “We are elated to bring the Incline Lodge to the Incline Village community for both our locals and visitors to enjoy and have a unique experience during every stay.”

For more information on the Incline Lodge, visit: https://theinclinelodge.com/ .