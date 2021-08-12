Incline man arrested in connection to collision with pedestrian in July

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An Incline Village man who may be connected to a hit-n-run crash that sent a teenager to a hospital with substantial injuries was arrested on Thursday, officials announced.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sarah Johns said that Paul Valdez, 45, was arrested for allegedly not stopping at a crash involving an injury, which is a category B felony.

Johns said Valdez is being held without bail.

According to the Nevada Revised Statute 484E.010, “the driver of any vehicle involved in a crash on a highway or on premises to which the public has access resulting in bodily injury to or the death of a person shall immediately stop his or her vehicle at the scene of the crash or as close thereto as possible, and shall forthwith return to and in every event shall remain at the scene of the crash until the driver has fulfilled the requirements of NRS 484E.030,” which is to render aid.

The statute continues to say a person failing to comply, “shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for a minimum term of not less than 2 years and a maximum term of not more than 20 years and by a fine of not less than $2,000 nor more than $5,000.”

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 9:45 p.m. July 2 for a collision at the intersection of Alder Avenue and Village Boulevard.

Deputies discovered 14-year-old Clayton Stager in a ditch with Good Samaritans and North Lake Tahoe Fire rendering aid for “significant” injuries to his leg.

Witnesses at the time said a driver of a red 1995 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on Village and turned westbound onto Alder, striking the boy while he was riding a bicycle. They say the driver got out, said something to the juvenile, then drove off.

Deputies later located a Jeep nearby fitting that description, with evidence of a recent incident. A warrant was granted for that vehicle’s seizure.

The Sheriff’s Office did not verify if the Jeep belonged to Valdez.

Anyone with more information should call the Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.