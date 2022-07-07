Incline man gets 5 years after pleading guilty to hit and run

Paul Valdez



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Paul Valdez has been sentenced to five years at Nevada State Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to attempting to leave the scene of an accident involving personal injury in April.

The sentencing was originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, but was reset to Tuesday, June 28.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office requested the maximum 10 years, but Valdez was ultimately given five years with the possibility of parole after two years.

The sentencing comes almost a year after Valdez struck 14-year old bike rider Clayton Stager with his vehicle and left the scene in Incline Village. In August 2021, Valdez was arrested after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office filed felony charges for a hit and run that occurred on July 2.

The collision resulted in Stager having multiple surgeries and months of physical therapy after he suffered from a broken heel, tibia, and a compound fracture in his fibula.

A GoFundMe was created for Stager after he spent 18 days at Renown Children’s Hospital to help rehabilitate him and get his family back to some kind of normality. The goal for the fund was $5,000, but over $10,000 was raised.

According to the GoFundMe page, Stager was able to return to school almost two months after the accident, but still has a long road to recovery.