Incline Middle School 8th graders complete real-world financial literacy course

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV — Eighth graders at Incline Middle School (IMS) recently wrapped up a dynamic Financial Literacy course that gave students real-world tools for smart money management—and a head start on financial independence.

Offered as part of the school’s Exploratory program, this unique class is designed to go beyond the traditional classroom, engaging students in practical, hands-on learning. Students rotate through four nine-week sessions throughout the school year and focus on key financial concepts like earning, saving, investing, budgeting, and giving back.

Drawing by: Justine Daniel – 8th Grade Incline Middle School Student. Provided

This innovative course is made possible through the support of the Incline Education Fund (IEF) and partnerships with local businesses including Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID), U.S. Bank, and Azzara’s Restaurant. These community collaborators play an essential role in bringing real-world context into the classroom—sharing insight on local careers, summer job opportunities, responsible spending, and real-world business operations.

Highlights of the course include a mock stock market investment challenge, where students research companies, make simulated investments, and track market changes to learn how money grows (or shrinks!) over time. Students also practice professional communication through mock job interviews, building confidence and soft skills that are crucial for future employment.

Another key focus is helping students explore and understand the real costs of post-high school pathways—from college to trade schools and other career training programs. This helps them learn how to compare real-life options and build budgeting awareness, including the impact of student loans, and empowers them to make informed decisions about their future.

“In this class, students learn that financial literacy is not just about money—it’s about responsibility, planning ahead, and contributing to the community,” said instructors Ken Reese and John Johnson. “We want them to leave middle school with the tools to make smart decisions early.”

That sense of responsibility is reinforced in the course’s “Giving Back” segment, where students explore the value of charitable giving and community involvement.

With financial literacy more important than ever, IMS is helping students build skills that will serve them well, far beyond the classroom. Programs like this, supported by the Incline Education Fund, are redefining what middle school can be—engaging, relevant, and truly life-changing.

To learn more about the IMS Exploratory and other IEF-supported programs, visit http://www.inclineeducationfund.org .

For questions about the Financial Literacy class, contact the instructors directly at:

Ken Reese: kreese10@gmail.com or John Johnson: john@johnejohnson.com .