Incline Middle School named state finalist in STEM competition

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village Middle School has been named a state finalist for the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition. The school is among 300 other public schools across America that have been named finalists in the competition, and represent over 1,000 entrants from across the state.

The schools, including IMC, have won a package of $2,500 in technology and school supplies. Now, finalists will advance to additional stages of the competition that will culminate in three schools being selected in May as National Winners, and will receive $100,000 prize packages.

The annual Solve for Tomorrow competition challenges public school students in grades 6-12 to explore the role science, technology, engineering, and math can play in addressing some of the biggest issues in their local communities, The competition is designed to engage students in active, hands-on learning that can be applied to real-world problems.

“As a company and as individuals, STEM is incredibly important to Samsung,” said Chief Marketing, Citizenship & Communications Officer of Samsung Elections America Michelle Crossan-Matos. “We depend on STEM-savvy people to envision, implement, and engage with innovative STEM-dependent products and services… Solve for Tomorrow was designed to provide schools and teachers with innovative, problem-based learning approach to STEM education to boost student interest, proficiency, and diversity in STEM. This fresh crop of impressive State Finalists is proof that we’re succeeding.”

Projects that were submitted this year included game-changing ideas that tackle geopolitical matters, climate change, school and personal safety, mental health, school bus commenting, and more.

The next steps for IMS include submitting a lesson plan detailing how their proposed STEM project will address their identified community issue, which could earn them a prize of $12,000 in technology and supplies as well as advancement to the next phase of the competition.

To learn more about the competition, visit http://www.samsung.com/us/solvefortomorrow .