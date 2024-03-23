Incline Middle School receives STEM designation

Incline Middle School

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline Middle School Principal Daniel Lediard was working at his desk late Monday when he opened an important email.

It was from Tracey Howard, STEM Program Director, Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology (OSIT). It read “OSIT would like to congratulate Incline Middle School on Developing STEM School designation.”

“I immediately threw my hands up in the air .. and had to read the email twice just to make sure I read the email correctly,” Lediard said.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Developing schools provide daily STEM-related experiences in specific classes or instructional settings, according to Nevada STEM framework. STEM content is regularly offered in addition to the regular curriculum and is only occasionally integrated, with limited independent student learning through inquiry. Some administrator support exists for STEM collaboration and professional learning. Teachers and students understand the importance of STEM to future careers. Students work to solve teacher-developed, real-world problems. Partnerships exist with STEM businesses and families, but may not be fully developed. STEM days, standalone, and supplementary project-based activities are examples.

Since it was late in the afternoon, Lediard decided to surprise his staff and students during breakfast the next morning.

“It was very difficult for me to keep this a secret,” said Lediard.

When the students were at breakfast, Lediard had the staff come to the forum/cafeteria. Once everyone was there, he made the announcement. After they learned of the school’s new STEM designation, they cheered and applauded.

“That means all Incline schools from kindergarten through 12th grade are now receiving STEM education,” Lediard said.

A major portion of becoming a STEM school is receiving professional development so the teachers can apply it in the classroom, he said.

“Our next step is to dive into what STEM has to offer and select programs and training specific to our school and our location at Lake Tahoe,” Lediard said.

This STEM school designation information was embargoed until Saturday.

Incline Middle School was one of 20 Nevada schools being evaluated for a STEM designation this cycle, Howard said.

“We are limited to 15 schools annually to receive the (new) designation,” Howard said after touring the school earlier in March. “We were pleased to see how IMS is leveraging the community to enhance student learning experiences!”

During the site visit, Howard and her team saw the robotics room where students use a 3D printer to develop creative ideas into 3D print format.

“From a simple shamrock to a complicated football helmet, students discover their limitations and craft new ways to reach past them,” Incline Middle School’s press release said.

In the science classroom, students explored kinetic and potential energy in a hands-on learning experience with roller coasters. “Their discoveries helped refine their designs for more optimal use of energy,” the release said.

In English Language Arts, plastic trash was studied in relation to Tahoe’s drinking water. Bradley Johnson, a North Tahoe Utilities engineer and Clean Up the Lake volunteer, and Cara Hollis, a SCUBA team member, worked with students.

The next step is to present their findings to the Incline Village General Improvement District. The goal is to develop a community voice to safeguard Lake Tahoe from an apparent plastic problem.

Local artist Callia Schell teaches students about Chinese culture. They made art from collected trash. Since many students were born during the Year of the Dragon, they studied the ancient Chinese tradition and developed a moving Chinese Dragon art piece.

“We are trying to incorporate STEM into every classroom,” Lediard said.

They also went to the wellness and journalism/yearbook classrooms.

Incline Middle School has 119 students and 17 teachers.

The team looked at specifics in the Nevada Governor’s Designated STEM School Framework. It is the rubric used for scoring schools. It is divided into three categories, the school, the classroom, and the community. It describes what each attribute might look like at an exploratory school, a developing school, an established school, and a model school.

“Schools are evaluated on school-wide systems that support STEM, classroom instruction, and community collaboration,” Howard said.

Schools are scored.

Model schools need at least 110 points

Established schools need 70 to 109 points

Developing schools need 35 to 69 points

Exploratory schools receive 34 points or fewer and no designation

For additional information, go to https://osit.nv.gov/STEM/Gov_Designated_STEM_Schools/

The evaluation team includes leadership from area STEM schools, the regional STEM Network Advisory Committee, regional school districts or the Department of Education leadership, and/or community/industry representatives.

Incline High School is an established STEM school, and Incline Elementary School was just elevated to an established STEM school.

In 2017, Nevada’s STEM School Designation program started to encourage high-level STEM in Nevada’s schools. The program prepares students to work in the state’s STEM jobs.

In May, the governor will invite leadership at newly designated STEM schools to a recognition event in Carson City.