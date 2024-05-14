Incline Middle School wrestling makes a comeback

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – After a nine-year hiatus, wrestling has made a triumphant return to Incline Middle School (IMS) in 2024.

Its revival can be attributed to the passion and dedication of former Incline graduates Cody Feliciano and Arturo Fragoso, who started the Incline High School (IHS) wrestling team in 2022. The duo, who were standout wrestlers at IMS and IHS, decided to bring their love for the sport back to the schools that nurtured their talent and reignited the tradition of great wrestling teams.

The resurrection of the IMS team was inspired by the interest shown by students last year, who pledged to join if a team was formed. This enthusiasm was met with the unwavering support of IMS Principal Daniel Lediard, making the dream a reality.

Despite a short season, the wrestlers adapted and developed the necessary skills to compete. The team won four medals in its first tournament at Carson Valley Middle School, including a runner-up finish by 8th grader Damyan Avila and a 4th-place finish by Ryder Yelle.

The 6th/7th grade team also made their mark, with Tanali Boyce finishing 4th and Bode Reichert claiming the runner-up spot.

The second tournament, a qualifier for the Tah-Neva Championships in Winnemucca, showcased the team’s growth and determination. Rodrigo Tarzona led the 8th-grade team with a 4th-place finish, while DJ Galloway and Bode Reichert both earned 3rd place in the 6th/7th-grade division. Atticus Edwards, Tanali Boyce, and Ryker Romo secured 4th place medals.

At the Tah-Neva Championships, held at Pershing County High School, the IMS wrestlers faced off against the top 8 wrestlers in Northern Nevada. Although no medals were won this year, this experience has fueled the team’s determination to place at next year’s tournament.

The 2024 season ended with a roster of 13 wrestlers, marking the beginning of a new era for Incline wrestling. The IMS program aims to better prepare wrestlers for high school competition and foster the same passion for the sport that has inspired generations of Incline athletes.

The team’s post-season awards recognized the Most Improved Players (MIP) and Most Valuable Players (MVP) in each division. DJ Galloway and Bode Reichert were named MIP and MVP, respectively, for the 6th/7th-grade team, while Miguel Avila and Rodrigo Terazona received the honors for the 8th-grade team.

As the IMS wrestling team continues to grow and develop, the future looks bright for Incline’s wrestling program. These athletes’ dedication and enthusiasm serve as a testament to the enduring spirit of the sport and the community that supports it.

Top row from left, Ryker Romo, Damyan Avila Monroy, Rodrigo Tarazona Sanchez, Coach Arturo Fragoso Gomez, Ryder Yelle, Alva Pitts, Miguel Avila Monroy. Bottom row left, Bodie Reichert, Mack Gitchell, D.J. Galloway, Tonalli Boyce, Finn Zikas, Nico Herrera Modesto, Atticus Edwards. Provided

