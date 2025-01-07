Incline Property Management earns accrediation
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.—Incline Property Management has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada (http://www.nationalhomewatchassociation.org). Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence. All principals of NHWA Accredited Member companies are background-checked, insured, and bonded.
Lawrence Wodarski has been the owner and president of Incline Property Management since 2009. He spent time in the public sector as a District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration and in the private sector as president of a national non-bank lender and then managing director of a start-up lending venture in the United Kingdom. So, Larry was anxious to use his experience to accelerate the growth of this community-based business that had so much potential.
The company has had a Home Watch department for many years. Larry felt joining the NHWA would provide Incline Property Management with access to materials, new ideas, and a network of professionals that would further the growth of his Home Watch business. It is headquartered in a mountain resort community, so it meets a critical need by providing Home Watch services. Larry and his team look forward to being a part of the NHWA.
Incline Property Management serves areas of Incline Village, Reno, Carson, Dayton, and Lake Tahoe. They can be reached at (775) 832-0284 or info@ipm-tahoe.com. Learn more at their website, https://ipm-tahoe.com.
