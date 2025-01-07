Incline Property Management earns accrediation

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.—Incline Property Management has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association . The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada (http://www.nationalhomewatchassociation.org ). Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence. All principals of NHWA Accredited Member companies are background-checked, insured, and bonded.

Lawrence Wodarski has been the owner and president of Incline Property Management since 2009. He spent time in the public sector as a District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration and in the private sector as president of a national non-bank lender and then managing director of a start-up lending venture in the United Kingdom. So, Larry was anxious to use his experience to accelerate the growth of this community-based business that had so much potential.

The company has had a Home Watch department for many years. Larry felt joining the NHWA would provide Incline Property Management with access to materials, new ideas, and a network of professionals that would further the growth of his Home Watch business. It is headquartered in a mountain resort community, so it meets a critical need by providing Home Watch services. Larry and his team look forward to being a part of the NHWA.

Incline Property Management serves areas of Incline Village, Reno, Carson, Dayton, and Lake Tahoe. They can be reached at (775) 832-0284 or info@ipm-tahoe.com . Learn more at their website, https://ipm-tahoe.com .