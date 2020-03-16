Incline resident, John Eppolito, announces school board candidacy

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline resident John Eppolito recently announced his candidacy for the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees.

Eppolito is a former public-school math teacher and has advocated for many years to protect student data.

He is also the founder of Protect Nevada Children, which deals with student data protection issues and other issues such as students’ screen time. Through the group, he worked with the Nevada legislature to get bills AB312 and SB403 sponsored.

He is currently a real estate broker-salesman in Nevada and a broker-associate in California.

While announcing his candidacy at the March 11 Incline Village General Improvement District board meeting, Eppolito said the apps and technology the district is using is a health hazard.

“When we began to advocate for children’s rights to their own data, many people thought we were crazy. Now everyone is learning how easily our children’s rights were, and still are, being given away,” said Eppolito in a press release. “By being a voice for the parents and children on the Board, I believe I can have a greater impact in the diligence applied to all aspects of our children’s rights and welfare while at their schools.”

Eppolito is running for district G at-large.

The Washoe County School District trustee race will start with the primary on June 9, 2020 and will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.

His website is John4wcsd.com