Incline residents could see raise in water, sewer rates

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees will meet virtually at 6 p.m. this Wednesday, Feb. 9 via Zoom to discuss and potentially approve a number of utility rate increases, as well as the potential Memorandum of Understanding between IVGID and the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation.

The MOU between the district and the foundation will push the project to the conceptual phase and allow General Manager Indra Winquest to open up the discussion to the long and short term strategies moving forward with the community.

The discussion of rate increases is a part of the FY22 IVGID Utility Rate Study, and previous discussions of raising the rates at a board meeting in January 2021 found that the rate increases would support ongoing operations and capital program requirements.

If rate increases are approved, the average paying customer could see an increase in their water utility bill by 19.3% and sewer utility bill by 14.9%. Additionally, charges could be increased for the public works fee schedule.

The Board will discuss setting the date for a public hearing regarding the proposed amendments to the sewer and water service charges and fee schedules for March 30, 2022 at 6 p.m.





There will be two verbal reports given during the meeting, including one from the Legislative Advocates of Tri-Strategies, an agency hired out by IVGID in order to help gain federal funds for the district, as well as report from District Counsel Joshua Nelson on Mark Smith v IVGID.

The consent calendar is brief this meeting, with the potential for $50,117.00 plus a $5,000 contingency for a construction contract for the replacement of a main electrical breaker at the District’s Water Resource Recovery Facility.

Other general business items up on the agenda include a Burnt Cedar Pool Project update from the project engineering manager Kate Nelson, and the potential addition of the property at 1709 Lakeshore Dr. on the District’s Recreation Roll in order to give the new owners recreation privileges.

To watch the full IVGID Board of Trustees meeting, visit livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .