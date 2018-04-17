Incline Village residents will see crowded primary ballot

When Incline voters receive their primary election ballots, they'll see a long list of candidate contests ranging from the U.S. Senate and Nevada Governor down to local races.

The primary will be held June 12 and voters can only cast ballots for the candidates in the party they are registered with. Minor party candidates are all unopposed and don't appear on the primary ballot.

Voters must register by May 24 on-line of May 22 in person. Early voting begins May 26 and ends June 8.

One new twist for Incline and every other voter in the state: the old voting machines have been replaced with a much newer model. Election officials say not only are they easier to navigate, there will be poll workers available to help voters make their choices.

There are a number of races in which there is no primary contest including State Assembly District 26. Republican Incumbent Lisa Krasner has an opponent but won't face Democrat June Joseph of Incline Village until the General Election in November.

Krasner is a TMCC Political Science professor. Joseph is a 23-year Incline resident and a board member of Tahoe Safe Alliance, a group dedicated to ending domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Incumbent State Senator Ben Kieckhefer, however, has a primary opponent — perennial Republican candidate Gary Schmidt, owner of the Reindeer Lodge half way up the Mount Rose Highway.

Incline residents don't vote in a county commission race this year. District 2 Commissioner Marsha Berkbigler is not up for election until 2020.

The primary candidates list gets a lot more crowded in the major races. There are five Republicans running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Dean Heller along with six Democrats. Only Ricardo Charles who listed no party affiliation hails from the Tahoe Basin — Crystal Bay.

Heller's path to the November 6 General Election became a lot smoother when fellow Republican Danny Tarkanian decided to file instead for a southern Nevada seat in the House of Representatives.

In the House, the Tahoe Basin is represented by CD2. Incumbent Republican Mark Amodei is favored to win the primary despite facing three opponents including another perennial candidate, Sharron Angle. There are also six Democrats in the race for a seat that has never been won by a Democrat.

There are 17 candidates in the race to succeed Brian Sandoval as Nevada governor.

Attorney General Adam Laxalt is the Republican frontrunner. He is being challenged by seven other Republicans including state Treasurer Dan Schwartz.

On the Democrat side, there are six candidates. The two most prominent are both Clark County commissioners: Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak, a former Regent, and Chris Giunchigliani, a former long-time Assemblywoman.

There are nine seeking to replace Mark Hutchison as Lieutenant Governor. The frontrunners are former state Treasurer Kate Marshall, a Democrat, and State Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, a Republican. Both have primary challengers.

Incumbent Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske has a primary challenger in Republican Ernest Aldridge.

So does Republican Bob Beers in his quest to replace Schwartz as Treasurer — Derek Uehara of Henderson.

There is no primary in the Controller's race this cycle but incumbent Ron Knecht will face Democrat Catherine Byrne in the General.

Both Democrat and Republican will face a primary in the race to succeed Laxalt as Attorney General. Former Assistant AG and ex-Assemblyman Wes Duncan will meet Craig Mueller in the Republican primary. State Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford will face Stuart MacKie of Hazen on the Democratic side.

There are seven candidates in the primary seeking to succeed Chuck Allen as Washoe Sheriff.: Darin Balaam, Sherman Boxx, Jerry Cossio, Allan Fox, Adam Hopkins, Heidi Howe and Kim Meyer.

Among the other Washoe County elective offices, only the Assessor's race — long a controversial office in the eyes of Incline residents — will be on the primary ballot. Incumbent Michael Clark has five challengers to his bid for a second term including two of his office's property appraisers: Wendy Jauregui-Jackins and Chris Sarman. The remaining candidates are real estate professionals Aaron Clark and Lisa Maciel along with Chip Evans of Reno who listed no professional history.

There are no primary contests for clerk, DA, public administrator, recorder, Justice of the Peace, constable or county treasurer.

Three candidates are running to replace the outgoing Katy Simon Holland for the school board's at-large member: Jacqueline Calvert, Jeff Church and Ryan Gonda.

While Incline residents can't vote in the primary at the south end of the basin, they'll certainly have an eye on the race to succeed termed out Douglas County Commissioner Nancy McDermid. There are three in the race: Kristi Lynn Kandel, Janet Murphy and Wesley Rice.

And some area residents may be interested in the replace retiring Douglas County Sheriff Ron Pierini. Four including two of his command staff are in the race.