Incline rotary clubs report $175k matching grant from Duffield foundation

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation is matching donations to the Rotary clubs’ COVID-19 Angel Fund up to $175,000 to support family and business grants in Incline Village.

Over $100,000 has already been raised and matched, with $75,000 left to go.

The COVID-19 Angel Fund was created by the Rotary Foundation of Incline Village to address the economic plight of families, small businesses and sole proprietors living or working in the community.

The Angel Fund is part of the Angel At Your Door Community Assistance Program. An initial $100,000 grant from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation allowed Rotary to help 90 families and 80 small businesses over the last three weeks.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Rotary clubs in Incline Village are actively seeking donors who would like their donation to go twice as far. Any donations will be doubled by the Duffield foundation to help distribute an additional $150,000 to local families and businesses

“The Foundation is proud to support the efforts of our local Rotary clubs and is excited to promote community engagement through this matching donation opportunity,” said Jerleen Bryant, executive director of the foundation in a press release.

Geno Angel Family Grants give families a helping hand to ensure basic living necessities. Rotary Angel Business Grants are intended to help ensure the survival of Incline’s small business community. Grants are open to residents and businesses physically located in Incline. People who work in Incline are also eligible. Visit angelatyourdoor.org for more information and to apply online.

Visit angelatyourdoor.org to make a donation online or send a check to the Rotary Foundation of Incline Village, PO Box 4945, Incline Village, NV 89450. Reference “Covid-19 Angel Fund. Donations to the Foundation are tax deductible under EIN# 88-0395694.

Incline Village has two Rotary clubs — The Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline tahoeinclinerotary.org) and The Rotary Club of Incline Village (www.tahoerotary.org).