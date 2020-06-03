Incline rotary clubs host high school music competition Wednesday

Incline Village Rotary clubs will host a high school music competition Wednesday afternoon via Zoom.

The competition starts at 4 p.m. June 3, and will feature several celebrity judges who are all professional musicians.

Rotarian Brad Perry will host the event and the guest judges include Julia Fordham, Annabelle Oomens, Steve Kershisnik, Autumn Burnett and Incline graduate Micah Johnson.

To join the event via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6558966203. The meeting ID number is 655 896 6203.

Brad Perry, Rotarian

Perry is an opera singer and educator, represented by Independent Artists. Brad lives in Lake Tahoe and enjoys a busy performance schedule.

Brad is an adjunct music professor at Sierra Nevada University and owner/operator of Village Music in Incline Village. Brad is a singer/songwriter/pianist at Cornerstone Church; resident Tenor Soloist for TOCCATA Tahoe symphony orchestra; and founder/director of North Tahoe Children’s Choir.

Julia Fordham

A jazz- and pop-influenced singer/songwriter, Britain’s Julia Fordham is an eclectic artist with a loyal cult following.

A native of Portsmouth, England, Fordham performed folk music in local clubs, sang with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra and worked as a member of Mari Wilson’s backing troupe the Wilsations before embarking on her solo career.

Julia signed with Virgin/Circa Records in 1988 and released her debut album titled, Julia Fordham, featuring her top 40 single, Happy Ever After. Julia has gone on to release 15 albums overall.

Julia’s tour, New Magic, Old Memories, comes to San Francisco this September.

Annabelle Oomens

Australian born, award winning cellist, Annabelle Oomens is studying a Masters of Music at the Royal Academy of Music in London, and has been loaned the Rugeri Cello by the academy, made in 1715.

Annabelle has performed internationally as soloist, chamber musician and orchestral musician. Performances include a soloist for the Australian Bushfire Benefit Concert in London, a Buckingham Palace performance for the Royal Family and Commonwealth Heads of Government and soloist performances at the Baalbek and San Sebastian film festivals for the Oscar nominated film, Capernaum.

In Australia, Annabelle performed on The Voice, and accompanied artists including Kylie Minogue, Delta Goodrem, the Veronicas, the Ministry of Sound, the Ten Tenors, Marina Prior and Human Nature. At the conclusion of her Masters of Music, Annabelle has accepted a place at King’s College London Dickson Poon School of Law.

Steve Kershisnik, AKA Shiz

Steve is a multi-instrumentalist and a professional musician with 30 years experience.

He graduated from the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles and went on to play bass guitar for a guitar legend, Frank Gambale on his first five LPs and tours of Japan.

After 13 years of session work and touring with a variety of artists, Steve landed the bass chair for legend, Tom Jones.

While touring with Tom Jones, Steve moved to Tahoe with his wife Jean in 1995 to pursue outdoor passions and raise his daughter. Steve enjoys playing bass, drums, keyboards, guitar and ukulele with the many talented musicians who live in Tahoe and Reno. Steve is also a piano tuner/technician and a music teacher.

Autumn Burnett

Autumn Burnett writes folk music that is dark, sweet, and dabbled with the unexpected.

Her songs flash the lyrical wit of Joanna Newsom, mixed with the folkloric realness of Joni Mitchell, shot with a heavy dose of impressionist harmony.

In addition to Mitchell and Newsom, Autumn Burnett draws influence from Big Thief, Ravel, and traditional music from the Americas and Eastern Europe. Her eclectic yet down-to-earth vibe makes sense, yet never stops asking questions.

Autumn is a graduate of Oberlin College and Conservatory, and recently spent a few years in Asheville NC, splitting the bill with bands including Window Cat, Ahleuchatistas and Marian McLaughlin. She is now back in North Lake Tahoe, teaching music for a local nonprofit, dabbling in the classical music world, and reestablishing herself as an artist in the place she calls home.

Micah Johnson

Incline High School Graduate and local musician, Micah Johnson, grew up in the Tahoe area, and studied at the University of Nevada Reno.

From a young age Micah trained in classical piano, and enjoyed writing music with his friends. In high school, he played in the jazz band, marching band, and sang in the choir.

Micah continued his musical passion in college, where he met his wife, Larissa, and joined a locally touring rock band as the lead singer and guitar player.

Today Micah works from his studio recording music for various projects and organizes worship music for religious services.