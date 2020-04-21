Incline Rotary clubs receive $100k for virus Angel Fund

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The two Incline Village Rotary clubs have secured a grant that will help address the economic plight of local families, small businesses and sole proprietors.

The $100,000 donated by the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation will go right into the COVID-19 Angel Fund. The fund is a direct response to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis.

As part of the Angel At Your Door Community Assistance Program, the Angel Fund comprises two grant programs, one for families and one for businesses.

The COVID-19 Angel Fund was set up under the auspices of the Rotary Foundation of Incline Village and was seeded by Rotarians and the Geno Emergency Fund, established 37 years ago by a charter member of the clubs, Geno Menchetti.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The grant will allow the clubs to expand the program’s ability to offer financial assistance to local families and local businesses.

“Rotary is honored to be among the numerous social service agencies to be empowered by the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation,” said a press release.

Geno Angel Family Grants give families a helping hand to ensure basic living necessities. The grants are open to anyone living or working in Incline Village who is experiencing financial hardship including individuals, single parents, families and seniors.

Rotary Angel Business Grants are intended to help ensure the survival of Incline small businesses and sole proprietorships. Local businesses located in Incline are encouraged to apply.

Rotarians with business backgrounds will act as mentors for these businesses in financial need.

Incline residents are encouraged to donate to the COVID-19 Angel Fund to help those less fortunate.

The two Rotary clubs are The Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline (www.tahoeinclinerotary.org) and The Rotary Club of Incline Village (www.tahoerotary.org).

Visit http://www.angelatyourdoor.org for more information, to make a donation online or send a check to the Rotary Foundation of Incline Village, PO Box 4945, Incline Village, NV 89450. Reference “Covid-19 Angel Fund.”

Donations to the foundation are tax deductible under EIN# 88-0395694.