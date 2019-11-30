Incline Village schools take steps to address cyberbullying

The foyer at Incline High School.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village schools are taking steps to address inappropriate social media use by students.

Andrew Yoximer, Principal for Incline High School, sent a letter via email to parents reminding them to teach their students appropriate use for social media and to urge them to keep an eye on what they do online.

“We’ve had ongoing issues with social media and students using it inappropriately and recently we’ve had some students making some very poor decisions and sharing information and pictures online that have gone public,” Yoximer said. “It became a major issue a couple of weeks ago and we as a school community felt that we wanted to just remind parents to kind of keep an eye on their students’ social media accounts to talk to them about their social media and how they’re using it.” The high school also has online modules students must complete before being allowed to use any electronics on campus.

“We call it a digital citizenship driver’s license,” Yoximer said.

Although the school is addressing use of electronics during school hours, social media use outside of school still has an impact on learning. “Anytime students have something outside that is either traumatic or something that is distracting during the school day, it’s going to impact the learning,” Yoximer said. “What we’re finding is that when students have some major issue on social media, it’s in the back of their mind and they have a hard time focusing on their school work.” Yoximer said the school is planning on doing some assemblies and talking about the topic in classes. He also wants to remind parents that if they are paying for the electronic devices, they have a right to monitor their kids’ use on them.