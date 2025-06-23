Incline Star Follies deliver big Talent, Bigger Heart

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The 2025 Incline Star Follies wrapped another standout season, filling the Incline High School Theater with music, laughter, and a whole lot of community spirit. Over two sold-out nights, audiences eagerly watched friends, neighbors, and local luminaries take the stage in a high-energy revue of music, dance, and comedy – proving once again that Incline’s got talent.

This beloved annual event blends professional-quality production with the playful charm of amateur performers — including teachers, business owners, students, and first-time stage stars. It’s all backed by a dedicated crew of volunteers who make the magic happen behind the scenes.

The 2025 Incline Star Follies Provided

“The Follies is about more than entertainment — it’s about connection, creativity, and having fun together while giving back,” said longtime producer Kathie Goldberg.

And give back it did. Proceeds from the event support Incline Village public schools through the Incline Education Fund – making the Follies not just a celebration of local talent, but also a powerful fundraiser.

This year’s production raised more than $80,000, thanks in large part to the generosity of the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation. The Lake Tahoe–based organization offered a matching grant of up to $26,500, inspiring even more sponsorships and community donations to support local education.

The community is already anticipating the return of the Incline Star Follies in May 2026. The enthusiasm for this beloved tradition demonstrates its enduring legacy in Incline Village.