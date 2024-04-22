Incline Star Follies readies for 21st anniversary extravaganza

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – After a years-long hiatus, the highly anticipated Incline Star Follies is returning with performances scheduled for May 3 and 4.

It promises to be an unforgettable experience across multiple shows over two days. This beloved community event is a family-style cabaret show that doubles as a fundraiser for local schools, where people of all ages, professions, and backgrounds lip-sync, dance, and dazzle in costumes ranging from simple sparkles to outrageous attire.

The Star Follies first came to Incline Village in 2000 and has since evolved into an annual extravaganza, eagerly anticipated like winter skiing and the 4th of July parade.

With 100% of proceeds donated from every show, the event plays a pivotal role in sustaining and supporting students and educators in Incline schools.

Over the past 25 years, about 1,000 people have participated, including multiple generations of families.

The 21st anniversary show marks a triumphant return after a four-year break, originally planned for May 2020 but halted due to COVID.

There’s excitement among returning cast members. They’re eager to recapture the familiar thrill and creative outlet. A wave of newcomers is stepping onto the stage, many of whom have never witnessed the spectacle firsthand but are drawn to the cause of educating children.

With new partnerships and sponsorships, the follies will make an unprecedented financial impact on Incline schools. The Incline Education Fund has partnered with Star Follies to help kickstart the event, and they will directly work with the schools to determine how best to allocate the proceeds. Additionally, the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation has made a generous grant contribution, encouraging other community sponsorships.

As the curtains rise on this year’s spectacle, it heralds not just the revival of a cherished event but a reaffirmation of community spirit. After a prolonged hiatus, the Incline Village Star Follies is excited to celebrate its return and extends an open invitation to partake in its enduring legacy.

Tickets are available for purchase at inclinestarfollies.org .