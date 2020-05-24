Incline Village 7th graders win stock market game

Incline seventh graders Christian Busse and Aiden Vieara-McCarthy took first place among more than 1,300 Nevada students representing 188 teams.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Two Incline Village students took top honors in the The Stock Market Game, an event sponsored by the Nevada Council on Economic Education.

Two Lake Tahoe School seventh graders — Christian Busse and Aiden Vieara-McCarthy — took first place among more than 1,300 Nevada students representing 188 teams.

They took top honors in the middle school division, and won top place among all other competing students grades fourth through 12th.

The Stock Market Game was led by Patrick Fleming, middle school math teacher at Lake Tahoe School.

“The Game is a great way to increase valuable skills such as data analysis and project-based learning. It is the highlight of the year in math for some students, and for most students, it is their first exposure to the stock market,” said Fleming in a press release.

Students are provided with a $100,000 “balance” to create their portfolios then must complete portfolio analysis and insight at the end of the investment season.

Busse and Vieara-McCarthy created a portfolio which outperformed the S&P 500 by 26.61% over a nine week period this spring.

“Our best performing stock was Tesla, which we spent a lot of time shorting along with Etsy, which we didn’t really spend much time on but should have. Our worst performing stock in equity was Microsoft. Our worst performing stock by percent was Salesforce,” said Vieara-McCarthy. “This year’s stock market game indicated that, under certain circumstances, short selling strategies can be more profitable and even safer than buy and hold strategies.”

“Best can be relative. Apple offered the best cash return but Royal Caribbean Cruises provided a better percentage return. Interestingly, standards such as Nike and Salesforce were not great picks,” said Busses.

Registration to compete is free for schools.

To learn more, visit http://www.StockMarketGame.org.