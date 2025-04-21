Incline swim team continues to shine with 3rd consecutive win

The Incline High School swim team won its 3rd consecutive meet on Friday, April 18.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline High School swim team won its third consecutive meet on Friday, April 18, against Sparks High School.

Both the Highlander boys and girls teams won in a dominate showing with numerous personal bests.

Sophomore Grant Safford, junior Willimena Dukes and senior William Arrison placed second with their personal bests. Safford’s was in the 100 yard backstroke (1:23.96), Dukes in the 100 yard freestyle (1:13.78) and Arrison in the 50 yard freestyle (25.48).

Senior Alan Murillo’s personal best in the 200 yard freestyle (2:52.94) cinched him a 3rd place honor.

Maxim Shan achieved a 4th place finish with a personal best in the 200 yard freestyle (3:36.12).

Senior Chris Flores-Salazar finished 5th in the 100 yard freestyle with a personal best time of 1:24.59.

The meet grew the team’s list of athletes meeting the regional time cut. That list of athletes is below, following by the amount of events they’ve qualified for:

Willimena Dukes (2)

Katie Ferrall (1)

Ava Hane (8)

Sady Kelly (4)

Olivia Kranz (2)

Kelly Kratz(3)

Ashley Siminov (3)

William Arrison (8)

Jayden Mendoza (4)

Alan Murillo (1)

Grant Safford (3)

The Highlanders have two regular season meets left, scheduled for, April 25 and May 3. Regionals take place May 9-10, followed by the state finals on May 17.