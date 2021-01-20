Incline transit hub discussion on Friday, not yet a done deal

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The reality of a mobility hub is fast approaching, but it is not yet a done deal.

A sign posted at the old elementary school site opposes a mobility hub. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



The multi-year battle over a hub at the old abandoned elementary school site will be discussed Friday during a Tahoe Transportation District special meeting.

The old school has sat empty for more than a decade while community leaders have discussed possible options.

Washoe County School District reached out to the improvement district in January 2019 asking if it would be interested in purchasing the property, located at 771 Southwood Blvd, for $2 million but the board unanimously declined.

WCSD agreed to sell the property to TTD late last year for a proposed mobility hub but the sale has not yet been finalized. The TTD board pumped the brakes on moving forward with the project until the community was given a better opportunity to provide feedback.

A workshop was scheduled in December but was quickly canceled due to late notice and a scheduling conflict with an improvement district board meeting.

On Friday, Jan. 22, the TTD board will discuss possible “Approval of Public Process and Schedule for Acquisition and Site Alternatives Analyses for the Old Elementary School Site and a Potential Project for a Transit Mobility Center.”

An ad hoc committee on the mobility hub recommends holding two or three town halls, on Feb. 8, Feb. 22 and one possibly in early March.

After the town halls, TTD will hold a board meeting on March 12 to discuss possibly finalizing the purchase of the site from WCSD.

Two additional public town hall meetings about the acquisition and site alternatives analyses will be conducted in late March and mid-April.

However, several Incline community members who oppose the transit hub are not hopeful the project will be stopped.

In an email to the community, Rhonda Tycer said, “the public forums are just a formality, and without a miracle, the hub will be a reality.”

An Incline Village Crystal Bay Matters email urged residents to comment prior to, or during the meeting.

Former Washoe County Commissioner Marsha Berkbigler, who served on the TTD was very outspoken against the project. Now, current commissioner Alexis Hill will be stepping into Berkbigler’s seat on the board. She said she hears the complaints from the community.

“We need to look at the entire Incline Village Crystal Bay area comprehensively with transportation studies,” Hill said. “Because they are part of the rest of the lake we will have to have a mobility hub but we should look at all the possible sites. There’s still a lot of planning work and possibilities and I’m looking forward to the county taking a part in the process because the community isn’t feeling heard.”

She also said there will be an effort by TTD to be more transparent with the process.

To attend the meeting, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8319891650103143950.

Public comment can be emailed to jallen@tahoetransportation.org.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m.