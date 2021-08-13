Incline Village 14-year-old struck by car receives strong community support

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village 14-year-old Clayton Stager is in recovery after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike to the lake in July.

A GoFundMe was set up for community members to donate to help in his recovery. The page, which has received an out pour of support from people all over the area, has been shared over 400 times since it was created on July 20.

So far more than $6,000 from 75 donors have been generated as of Wednesday afternoon against a modest goal of $5,000.

“This is about his story,” said Incline Middle School teacher Sabrina Gentner. “I think the community deserves to hear it.”

Stager started physical therapy after spending 18 days at Renown Children’s Hospital, where he went through two major surgeries for the injuries he sustained, including receiving 50 stitches and still must worry about possible skin grafts to avoid future infections.

“He had surgery on his heel,” said Gentner. “Then, 10 days later, he had a second surgery to adjust the broken tibia and the compound fractured fibula in the interim.”

Besides Gentner, who has been in to help from time to time, Stager is being taken care of by his mother and grandmother. The donations will go to help the family care for Stager and his physical therapy, and to efforts to find justice for Stager. But beyond monetary donations, Gentner said that the most important thing to the 14 year-old is being able to heal; along with his dream of the suspect coming forward to speak the truth.

“Telling his story is allowing him to start the healing process,” said Gentner. “We hope that it does the same for the community at the same time. Just that wish … that the suspect comes forward with information or anyone coming forward with information … he wants that dream to come true.”

Stager is staying optimistic, even though he is frustrated about not being able to work or pursue his love for golf. (Provided / Sabrina Gentner)



While an investigation is being conducted by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the Stager family waits for answers.

The sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a man allegedly connected to the collision.

Stager is staying busy by focusing on his physical therapy and recovery, as well as getting visits from friends and receiving community support.

Earlier this month, a community member donated exercise bands for Stager to use at home. The family is hoping Stager will be able to bear weight on his leg by mid-September after consistent therapy.

“I know he’s got a long journey ahead of him,” Gentner said.

If anyone has more information pertaining to the incident that happened on the evening of July 2, they are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office detectives at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.