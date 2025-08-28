Incline Village board gives general manager 6-month review

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees reviewed general manager Robert Harrison’s first six months during their meeting on Wednesday, August 27.

Harrison had a positive outlook on the future despite the financial troubles that have plagued the district over the last several years.

“I don’t think this is a surprise answer but the finances, I think they were worse than maybe all of us expected,” said Harrison when asked what the biggest challenge has been so far.

However, he was optimistic about the future, saying the culture of the district, specifically regarding financials, is shifting and staff is focused on “unwinding things that have occurred.”

Board Chair Michaela Tonking and Trustee Ray Tulloch were absent from the meeting but the rest of the board members were pleased with the progress Harrison has made.

“I had no idea how bad things were, so we didn’t get as much accomplished but we made incredible progress under your leadership,” Mick Homan, Board Treasurer, said to Harrison.

“I put a lot of faith in hiring you and I’m ecstatic with where we are today,” said Trustee Dave Noble.

While Michelle Jezycki, Vice Chair, had positive feedback for Harrison, she also provided constructive comments, especially around staff members making deadlines and cleaning up the board books.

Jezycki was appointed as the board liaison with the HR Director to develop a GM annual review process.

Additional funding

During the meeting, three items were approved to make up for shortfalls in accounting due to a backlog in accounts payable.

The board approved an additional $41,000 for David Farr, $15,000 for US Food Service and $30,000 for Armand Agra doing business as Sierra Meats.

To ensure accounts payable doesn’t experience another backlog, staff is doing weekly audits of the system.

Letter to Nevada Department of Taxation

As a condition of the district’s citation regarding the district exceeding adopted appropriations for FY24, from the Nevada Department of Taxation, the district was required to send a corrective action plan by August 28, 2025.

The board approved a letter during the meeting outlining the plan, which includes budget reconciliation, ongoing monitoring, budget augmentations and a supplemental budget breakdown report.

“We also note that due to last-minute budget reductions imposed by the predecessor Board of Trustees, a similar challenge is anticipated in FY25. However, the above measures will be implemented to strengthen internal controls, improve oversight, and ensure compliance with statutory budget requirements going forward,” the approved letter stated.

Other items

During reports to the board, it was brought to the board’s attention that there is a Public Records Request that would cost the district $40,000. Jezycki asked for staff to bring an item to the board regarding the public record’s request.

The district’s new Golf Operations Manager, Rob Bruce also presented to the board. While he is only a few days into his position, he had a positive report for the season, noting that use was up and there had only been five closed days due to weather since May.

The next meeting is scheduled for September 17, 2025.