Incline Village board names Karen Crocker interim GM 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village Board of Trustees appointed Acting General Manager Karen Crocker to the interim general manager position Wednesday night and set her salary at $220,000.

Then the board set Crocker’s priorities during her interim appointment period. Crocker was hired in late June as its Park and Recreation Department’s director.

“I believe that one of the first things that needs to be dealt with is properly staffing the finance department, getting in place whatever is needed to have automatic integration between our point-of-sale system and our Tyler system, and to deal with the existing general fund budget because we will have increasing costs due to this, due to what we need to have done with this year’s audit,” Chair Sara Schmitz said. “So, I think that first in line is to have the resources allocated for the finance department as necessary and figure out a solution to bridge the gap that will be created in the general fund. There won’t be enough funds.”

Schmitz added you’re going to have to come up with some creative ideas on how the general fund is going to remain within its budget with these changes.

“I would support these two priorities,” Trustee Ray Tulloch said. “I think the integration of the point of sale with Tyler is a bigger, slightly longer term. And I think the two priorities as I’ve stressed before is make sure the finance team is properly staffed, and, also getting the general fund budget back into it since I’ve been doing some further digging over the previous concerns that there’s supposedly been loans made to internal services and their peers.”

Tulloch said what they’ve been able to deduce so far, there’s not been loans made. It’s just been the losses in internal services have just come out of the general fund balance, which has further decreased it.

“It is even more concerning since we knew we had an issue with the fund balance already,” Tulloch said.

Trustee Dave Noble agreed with the first two priorities.

“My concern with the third priority is that it’s code for firing people,” Noble said. “And so, I don’t agree with that third priority.”

“I think the board also has to spend some good quality time thinking about the general fund,” said Trustee Michaela Tonking. “Also, because a lot of these are decisions that A, have not yet come to the board for us to vote on. And B, we have been notorious for overspending in our general fund. I think we are one of the leader causes of it.”

Tonking said she would not put that as a number one priority but think about some strategies around it.

“But again, I agree with Trustee Noble, that does sound like code for laying off people,” Tonking said. “So, let’s be careful around that.”

Vice Chair Matthew Dent asked Crocker if she had clear direction as to priorities set by the board.

“I do have clear priorities, so thank you,” Crocker said. “I’ve already started working on these.”

The board voiced concern about the parks and recreation department while Crocker is serving as the interim general manager.

“My next question is, I do share a similar concern to Trustee Tulloch, and that concern is what is our game plan for the … Parks and Rec Department during this time?” Tonking asked. “And I don’t know if interim … GM Crocker has some idea on it now, or if there’s someone else who can speak to this, because that is a very valid fear of what’s gonna go on there. Well, we just hired somebody, and then they’re moving into a new role.”

Crocker explained her plan.

“Our current recreation manager … will be retiring this Friday,” Crocker said. “However, we do have a very talented employee, current employee in the rec center that my recommendation would be to make her the … acting or interim manager for the time being. I would still be overseeing the department as well as interim GM.”

Then Tulloch asked if IVGID could eliminate the director of Parks and Recreation position.

“I’m going to say no for the fact that this is an interim position,” Crocker said. “And so, I will be very transparent. I have applied for the permanent general manager position … if I’m not selected as one of those candidates, I will go back to the recreation director and be very happy about that as well … So, it’s either going to be a management position or a director position.”