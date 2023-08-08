Incline Village Board of Trustees to continue board advisory committee conversations, public hearing on operating engineer local union

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The Incline Village Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the IVGID Administration Building located at 893 Southwood Blvd.

The meeting will continue work being done on board advisory committees, with general business to cover the appointment of members to the golf and capital investment committees.

In addition, the board will also possibly approve the rules of engagement and charter of the committees, marking serious progress in the creation of board advisory committees for the current serving board.

Other discussion to be had include a possible increase in funds for the lodge walk-in cooler and food prep kitchen at Diamond Peak Ski Resort, as well as potential entry into a contract with Baker Tilly for accounting and audit support services.

There will also be a public hearing for the proposed one year extension of the Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3, which will allow those who wish to speak three minutes.

The board will also come back to the Frequently Asked Questions to be shared with the community and on the district website, which will see some updates.

The meeting will be live-streamed, and can be found with the full agenda here: http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .