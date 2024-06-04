Incline Village board sets recreation and beach fees

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) Board of Trustees approved Resolution Number 1909, setting the recreation facility fee and beach facility fee for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The board’s decision is part of the annual budget process and aims to ensure the continued maintenance and enhancement of the district’s recreational amenities.

“I move that we approve a recreation fee of $150 and a beach fee of $300 for a total facility fee of $450,” said IVGID Secretary and Trustee Michaela Tonking.

In a 3-1 vote, the board set the recreation fee at $150 and the beach fee at $300 per parcel for the upcoming fiscal year. These fees are collected from district property owners and fund the operations, capital improvements, and debt service associated with IVGID’s recreational facilities and beaches.

IVGID Treasurer and Trustee Ray Tulloch dissented.

The recreation fee covers costs related to the Incline Village Championship and Mountain golf courses, Diamond Peak Ski Resort, recreation center, tennis center, event facilities, parks, and other recreational properties and programs. The beach fee specifically supports the maintenance and operations of Burnt Cedar, Ski, and Incline beaches, and the boat launch area.

As part of the resolution, the board also approved the “report for collection on the county tax roll of recreation standby and service charges.” This report outlines the billing and collection process for the fees, which will be included on the Washoe County property tax bills for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Under the approved budget, the requirement for the beach fund balance is $596,000.

“I thought it was a small number but I didn’t realize it was that small of a number,” said IVGID Chair Sara Schmitz. “… When we have these spreadsheets and whatnot, I think it would always be good for us to have at the bottom of them what the requirements are so we know whether we’re complying and how far we’re in or out of compliance.”

The approved fees strike a balance between maintaining high-quality recreational amenities for Incline Village residents and ensuring the district’s long-term financial stability.

The resolution also includes provisions for exceptions to the fees, such as properties used for religious or educational purposes, common areas within condominium or townhouse clusters, and publicly owned land. Property owners who meet specific criteria, such as having an undeveloped parcel with a perpetual deed restriction preventing development, may also be exempt from the fees.

With the recreation and beach fees set for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, IVGID staff will work to implement the budget and continue providing recreational experiences for the Incline Village community.